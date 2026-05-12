CCTV footage circulating on social media allegedly shows a police inspector, Bright Appiah Danquah, robbing mobile money vendors in Abuakwa

The suspect, a police officer stationed at Abuakwa, has been arrested and is alleged to have targeted about eight mobile money vendors in the area

The case has sparked public outrage online, with renewed calls for stronger security for mobile money vendors across the country

CCTV camera footage circulating widely on social media is believed to show a police inspector, Bright Appiah Danquah, allegedly attacking and robbing mobile money vendors in Abuakwa and nearby communities in the Ashanti Region.

The officer, who is stationed at Abuakwa, has since been arrested. He is alleged to have targeted close to eight mobile money vendors in the area in a series of coordinated attacks that have raised serious public concern.

CCTV footage allegedly shows a police inspector involved in attacks on mobile money vendors in Abuakwa. Photo credit: Giles Clarke/Getty Images, Godong/Getty Images

Source: Facebook

The disturbing footage reportedly captures moments of the alleged robberies, sparking outrage among residents and renewed fears over the safety of mobile money operators.

Victim recounts traumatic experience

One of the victims, Victoria Arkoh, shared her ordeal in an interview with Crime Check, describing a violent attack in which she claims the inspector robbed her of GH₵38,600 at gunpoint.

According to her account, the incident was so terrifying that she lost control of her bodily functions due to fear. She also revealed that her one-year-old baby was affected emotionally during the attack.

Victoria further stated that when she later reported the matter at the Kumasi Central Police Station, she was informed that several other mobile money vendors had already filed similar complaints against the same suspect, suggesting a possible pattern of repeated offences.

Police investigation and arrests

Following preliminary investigations, Inspector Bright Appiah Danquah and three alleged accomplices, including another police officer and two civilians, have been remanded into custody to assist with ongoing investigations.

Police officers and alleged accomplices have been remanded as investigations continue. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Security officials say the arrests form part of a broader effort to uncover the full extent of the alleged criminal activities and identify all affected victims.

Authorities have assured that a thorough investigation is underway and that all individuals found culpable will be dealt with according to the law.

Public reaction and safety concerns

The case has triggered widespread reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians expressing shock over the involvement of a serving police officer in such alleged criminal acts.

Mobile money vendors, who have increasingly become targets of armed robbery incidents across the country, are once again calling for improved protection and stronger security measures.

Police have urged the public to remain calm as investigations continue, assuring that justice will be served and confidence in the security services will be maintained.

Watch the Facebook reel here:

32 Nigerians arrested in Kasoa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that 32 Nigerian nationals living in Tuba, Kasoa, have been apprehended over their alleged involvement in cybercrime activities.

The Cyber Security Authority (CSA) and National Security operatives seized several electronic devices for investigations.

Communications Minister Sam George spoke about the arrests of the individuals in a social media post on Saturday, December 13.

Source: YEN.com.gh