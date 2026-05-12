Chelsea are being urged to appoint Marco Silva over Xabi Alonso as pressure grows to find a manager with Premier League experience

Gabriel Agbonlahor believes Silva is the “perfect” fit, insisting Chelsea need a tough, no-nonsense leader to fix their struggling squad

The Fulham boss is out of contract soon but has played down Chelsea links, while the Blues continue to weigh up multiple high-profile options

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Chelsea are reportedly being urged to appoint Fulham boss Marco Silva instead of pursuing Xabi Alonso as they continue their search for a permanent manager.

The Blues are currently compiling a shortlist after the dismissal of Liam Rosenior last month, with Callum McFarlane set to remain in charge until the end of the season.

Gabriel Agbonlahor urges Chelsea to overlook Xabi Alonso and appoint Marco Silva as their next manager. Image credit: Real Madrid

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However, the club are keen to secure a new appointment before the start of the summer World Cup.

Alonso and Silva being considered by Chelsea

According to Metro Sport, Chelsea have been linked with Alonso, who impressed at Bayer Leverkusen, while Andoni Iraola is also understood to be under consideration after an impressive season with Bournemouth.

Silva, meanwhile, has emerged as a strong alternative following his steady work at Fulham since 2021.

Former Premier League striker Gabriel Agbonlahor believes Silva is the ideal choice for Chelsea’s young squad.

“Marco Silva is the perfect character that these big-time Charlies at Chelsea need,” he told talkSPORT. He added: “Marco Silva doesn’t take any nonsense.”

Silva has distanced himself from speculation, saying: “I don’t pay any attention,” focusing instead on Fulham’s remaining fixtures.

Chelsea dismissed Liam Rosenior

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Chelsea parted ways with Liam Rosenior after a heavy defeat to Brighton, which further deepened the club’s struggles.

A sequence of five straight Premier League defeats without scoring ultimately proved decisive, leaving Chelsea’s hopes of securing a top-five finish in serious doubt and increasing pressure on the club’s leadership.

Source: YEN.com.gh