Chelsea closely monitored Ghanaian teenage striker Robinho Yao Gavi ahead of the Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations

Scouts from SSC Napoli as well as clubs from Germany and Spain also showed interest in the 17-year-old forward

Yao Gavi prepared to lead Ghana’s attack against Morocco in a match expected to attract major European scouting attention

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Chelsea are closely monitoring highly-rated Ghanaian teenager Robinho Yao Gavi ahead of the Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations, with the young striker continuing to attract growing interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

The 15-year-old is expected to lead Ghana’s attack when they face Morocco on Thursday, May 14, in the Under-17 AFCON opener.

Chelsea are reportedly closely monitoring Ghanaian teenage striker Robinho Yao Gavi ahead of the Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations. Photo: Ghana Football Association.

Source: Twitter

Chelsea lead race for Yao Gavi

His performances at youth level have already caught the attention of several top scouts, with representatives from Chelsea set to watch him closely throughout the tournament.

According to Africa Soccer, the Premier League side reportedly see the Ghanaian forward as a player with strong long-term potential.

According to Team Talk, interest in the teenager is also increasing across Europe. Alongside Chelsea, scouts from SSC Napoli as well as clubs from Germany and Spain are expected to attend matches during the competition to assess the striker.

The youngster’s rapid rise has become one of the main talking points ahead of the tournament, with many eager to see how he handles the pressure of international football.

Chelsea’s interest is believed to form part of the BlueCo group’s wider strategy to strengthen the future of the club’s academy system by investing in emerging talent from around the world.

Yao Gavi ready for U17 AFCON spotlight

Yao Gavi is now regarded as one of the promising young African players attracting serious attention from Europe’s elite scouting networks.

The Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations could therefore provide an important stage for the Ghanaian striker to showcase his talent on a bigger platform.

Robinho Yao Gavi, who plays for Hakla FC in Ghana, proudly representing the Black Starlets in a clash against Ivory Coast. Photo: Ghana Football Association.

Source: Twitter

Strong displays against top opposition would likely increase competition for his signature and further raise his profile among Europe’s leading clubs.

For the player, the tournament represents more than just international competition. It is also a major opportunity to prove himself in front of clubs searching for the next generation of football stars capable of succeeding at the highest level in Europe.

With Chelsea and several other European clubs expected to track his progress closely, attention will firmly be on the Ghanaian teenager when the tournament gets underway in Morocco.

Meanwhile, Fatawu Ganiwu was also invited by English giants Chelsea for a trial following his outstanding display with the U17 team.

The Ghanaian teen sensation featured for Chelsea's U18 against Sheffield, excelling in the heart of midfield for the Blues as they shared the spoils in a pulsating 1-1 draw.

Vincent Mobilla starts Chelsea trials

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian midfielder Vincent Mobilla was invited by English giants Chelsea to train with the youth team.

The 16-year-old's outstanding performances have attracted the attention of the two-time Champions League winners, who are giving him an opportunity to demonstrate his talent at the club.

Source: YEN.com.gh