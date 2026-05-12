Paul Scholes has urged Manchester United to hijack Manchester City’s pursuit of £100m-rated Elliot Anderson

The former United star believes Anderson is ready for Champions League football and could thrive alongside Kobbie Mainoo at Old Trafford

Both Manchester clubs are monitoring the England international as Forest prepare for major summer offers amid growing transfer interest

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Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has urged his former club to beat Manchester City to Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson, expected to attract £100m bids this summer.

Several other clubs have reportedly expressed interest in the 23-year-old, who has scored four goals and provided three assists in 48 matches for Forest this season.

Manchester United and Manchester City are battling for Elliot Anderson, with Paul Scholes backing United to win the race for the £100m-rated star. Image credit: Dan Mullan

Source: Getty Images

Scholes urges United to move for Anderson

Scholes revealed his admiration for Elliot when speaking to Andy Goldstein and Gabby Agbonlahor on talkSPORT's Sports Breakfast.

"I really liked him when I was at Newcastle,"

"What he's done for Forest has really been Europa League. He's still got to go to that next level and he's done it with England.

"England games are very hard to gauge really because I don't think they're playing the best competition until they get to the World Cup.

"When bigger games come, then we'll get a better idea and he will still have to test himself in the Champions League. But he looks to me like he'd be able to handle it. Absolutely no problem.

"But as I say, I think one or two will be needed, not just the one. "But Anderson and Mainoo, I think I'd be happy with that for the start of next season."

Marcus Rashford's future at Man United

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the latest developments surrounding Marcus Rashford’s future, with growing speculation over a potential exit from Manchester United.

Rashford, winner of the 2025/26 La Liga with FC Barcelona, has been linked with a move to AC Milan, who are reportedly monitoring the situation closely ahead of a possible summer approach.

Source: YEN.com.gh