Paul Scholes Tells Man United to Hijack Man City Transfer for £100m Rated Star Elliot Anderson
- Paul Scholes has urged Manchester United to hijack Manchester City’s pursuit of £100m-rated Elliot Anderson
- The former United star believes Anderson is ready for Champions League football and could thrive alongside Kobbie Mainoo at Old Trafford
- Both Manchester clubs are monitoring the England international as Forest prepare for major summer offers amid growing transfer interest
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Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has urged his former club to beat Manchester City to Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson, expected to attract £100m bids this summer.
Several other clubs have reportedly expressed interest in the 23-year-old, who has scored four goals and provided three assists in 48 matches for Forest this season.
Scholes urges United to move for Anderson
Scholes revealed his admiration for Elliot when speaking to Andy Goldstein and Gabby Agbonlahor on talkSPORT's Sports Breakfast.
"I really liked him when I was at Newcastle,"
"What he's done for Forest has really been Europa League. He's still got to go to that next level and he's done it with England.
"England games are very hard to gauge really because I don't think they're playing the best competition until they get to the World Cup.
"When bigger games come, then we'll get a better idea and he will still have to test himself in the Champions League. But he looks to me like he'd be able to handle it. Absolutely no problem.
"But as I say, I think one or two will be needed, not just the one. "But Anderson and Mainoo, I think I'd be happy with that for the start of next season."
Marcus Rashford's future at Man United
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the latest developments surrounding Marcus Rashford’s future, with growing speculation over a potential exit from Manchester United.
Rashford, winner of the 2025/26 La Liga with FC Barcelona, has been linked with a move to AC Milan, who are reportedly monitoring the situation closely ahead of a possible summer approach.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Gariba Raubil (Sports Editor) Gariba Raubil is a skilled sports writer and broadcaster with over 14 years of experience in sports journalism. He is a CAF and FIFA-accredited reporter and has been a member of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) and the Sports Writers Association of Ghana since 2020. He has covered several international tournaments, including two All-Africa Games in 2015 and 2023. He also reported on the 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, the 2018 Women’s AFCON, and the 2025 AFCON in Morocco. Email: gariba.raubil@yen.com.gh