China not trying to 'replace' US in Colombia: ambassador

China's ambassador to Colombia Zhu Jingyang says the Asian nation is not seeking to replace the US as Bogota's top trading partner. Photo: Raul ARBOLEDA / AFP

Source: AFP

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

China is not seeking to "replace" the United States as the top trading partner of Colombia, Beijing's ambassador to Bogota, whose president has announced a pivot to China, told AFP on Tuesday.

Until recently Colombia was one of the United States' closest trade and security partners in Latin America.

But the country's first leftist president Gustavo Petro, who has crossed swords with his US counterpart Donald Trump, is trying to steer more trade towards China.

China's ambassador to Bogota denied that Beijing was seeking to topple the United States from its pole position in Latin America.

"China is coming to offer our collaboration, not to replace anyone, nor seeking to take someone's place," Zhu Jingyang told AFP on the sidelines of a media briefing.

Earlier this month, Colombia formally joined China's vast Belt and Road (BRI) infrastructure program.

Bogota's accession boosted Beijing's efforts to deepen ties with Latin America, a key battleground in its confrontation with the Trump administration.

It came in the wake of a showdown between Trump and Petro over deportation flights which ended in humiliation for Colombia.

After initially denying entry to US military planes carrying deported Colombians in January, Bogota sent its own planes to bring them home to avoid hefty US tariffs threatened by Trump.

The business community in Latin America's fourth-biggest economy has expressed fears that Petro's rapprochement with China could damage Colombia's trade with the United States.

The State Department's special envoy for Latin America, Mauricio Claver-Carone, warned recently that the United States might start buying flowers and coffee -- two of Colombia's top exports to the United States -- from other Latin American countries instead.

Zhu accused the Trump administration of using "intimidation" and "blackmail" to try keep Colombia in its orbit.

Two-thirds of Latin American countries have already joined the Belt and Road Initiative.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: AFP