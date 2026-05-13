BB Naija star Pere Egbi has caused a stir with his purported last chat with Alexx Ekubo months before he passed on

The Nollywood actor was confirmed dead on Tuesday, May 12, bringing sadness to the hearts of his fans and colleagues

The messages in the supposed chat have sparked emotions on social media as heartbreaking fans shared comments

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Actor and BB Naija star Pere Egbi reacts to the death of the Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo.

BBNaija star Pere Egbi shares his last chat with Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo before his death. Image credit: @pereegbiofficial, Alex Ekubo

Source: Facebook

On Tuesday, May 12, 2026, fans and the entire movie fraternity were thrown into a state of mourning after reports emerged that the famous Nigerian actor had passed away.

According to reports, Alexx Ekubo died on Monday, May 11, 2026, after a battle with an alleged cancer.

The Nollywood star, who featured in a lot of blockbuster movies, is believed to have died at age 41.

His colleagues in the movie industry have since taken to their various social media platforms to mourn him and share their condolences with the bereaved family.

Below is an Instagram blog announcing the death of Alex Ekubo:

Pere shares last chat with Alexx Ekubo

Following the death of Alexx Ekubo, the former BB Naija housemate shared what he claimed to be his last chat with the Nollywood star

In the emotional chat, Pere Egbi reached out to Alex, trying to check up on his well-being, reminding him about how it was important for them to stay connected

“Brother, I’m checking in on you. I hope you’re doing okay,” he wrote.

The Nollywood actor also responded warmly, claiming he was fine and asked about the BB Naija star and his family.

The conversation between the two movie stars turned emotional when Pere Egbi added:

“Gotta check up on each other always. Life is short.”

Alexx Ekubo then replied with prayers and appreciation, saying:

“May God guide & protect you in all you do.”

The Nigerian actor went on to thank Pere Egbi for checking up on him, ending the conversation with heartfelt messages and emojis.

The supposed last interaction between Alexx Ekubo and Pere Egbi has gone viral, sparking widespread reactions.

The Instagram post showing Pere Egbi’s purported last chat with Alexx Ekubo is below:

Reactions to Pere Egbi and Ekubo's chat

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Pere Egbi's purported last chat with Alexx Ekubo surfaced.

Amebo wrote:

“He is free from all the worries of this world and is resting with the Father. We are all in qué, waiting for our turn; we cannot escape it.”

Nwafor wrote:

“Alex was such a very sweet guy and very talented too, oh God I’m heartbroken this one pain me reach soul o, rest in peace champ.”

Tiawo wrote:

“This is so touching. May your soul rest in peace.”

The final Instagram post of the Nigerian actor Alex Ekubo before his passing causes sadness online. Image credit: Alexx Ekubo

Source: Facebook

Alexx Ekubo's last post before death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the final Instagram post of the Nigerian actor Alexx Ekubo before his passing caused sadness online.

In the video, the Nollywood actor was seen all happy while he shared his lovely encounter with a masquerade.

Source: YEN.com.gh