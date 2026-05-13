Ghanaian Lady Gets US Visa Approved After Being Asked One Question, Shares Brilliant Answer She Gave
- A Ghanaian lady has grabbed attention on social media after her interview regarding her visa approval experience went viral
- In a video, she opened up about the one question she was asked by the visa officer and the answer she gave
- Social media users who reacted to the story of the young lady congratulated her on her visa approval
Jamila Al Hassan, a young Ghanaian woman, has become a source of motivation for many after she opened up about her experience at the US Embassy.
It all happened after she was issued a visa after answering just one question during her interview.
In a now-viral video, Jamila, who was speaking in an interview about her relocation journey, said her purpose for travelling to the US was to study for a Master’s degree in an IT programme.
It was in this vein that the visa officer asked why she studied agricultural science but wanted to pursue an IT-related programme for her Master’s.
In reply, she explained that although she studied agricultural science, her desire to study IT was based on the fact that Ghana does not fully integrate technology into agriculture.
Additionally, she said she decided to specialise in precision agriculture, where IT tools are used in farming practices to improve productivity.
“I told her that although I studied agricultural science, I want to pursue IT because in Ghana we don’t really prioritize IT in our agricultural system. This is called precision agriculture, where we incorporate IT tools into agricultural practices. I want to go to the US to study IT so I can become a precision agriculturist and bridge the gap between these two fields.”
Jamila said the visa officer began nodding after the answer, after which she informed her that her visa had been approved.
At the time of writing the report, the video of Jamila detailing her experience at the US Embassy had generated a lot of reactions.
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Watch the TikTok video below:
Reactions to the lady's visa approval
Netizens who took to the comment section of the video commended the young lady for using her lived experience to motivate other applicants. Others also said her visa was approved because she gave a brilliant answer.
Nana Kyerewaa stated:
“She said a lot in her answer.”
Stallone wrote:
“I guess the visa was approved because she gave a brilliant and simple answer.”
OfficialBright indicated:
“That answer was brilliant and I can tell you spoke confidently, so there was no need for any further questions.”
Mister Kelvin indicated:
“They asked my brother, ‘Who are you?’ He said ‘I’m Derrick, a contemporary artist…’ she went straight to Google… visa approval 10 years.”
Ohene Nana Bako added:
“They denied me today. I was on the line. I saw many people were not even asked for documents, but I was there for 3 minutes, asked for my documents and many questions, but still got denied.”
Omaratagold said:
“Well done girl, that must be Western Illinois University if I am right… I got the same admission but the visa ban on Nigeria won’t make me proceed for now.”
Ghanaian cries out after visa refusal
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian man shared his frustration over his inability to relocate abroad.
It all happened after he was denied a visa following several unsuccessful attempts.
A video showed him complaining to a friend that he could not understand why his efforts to relocate abroad had failed.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie started writing for YEN.com.gh in 2022 and is the Head of the Human Interest desk. He has over six years of experience in journalism and graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Philip previously served as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and as a content writer for Scooper News. He has a certificate in Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh.