A Ghanaian lady has grabbed attention on social media after her interview regarding her visa approval experience went viral

In a video, she opened up about the one question she was asked by the visa officer and the answer she gave

Social media users who reacted to the story of the young lady congratulated her on her visa approval

Jamila Al Hassan, a young Ghanaian woman, has become a source of motivation for many after she opened up about her experience at the US Embassy.

It all happened after she was issued a visa after answering just one question during her interview.

A Ghanaian lady delights as she gets her US visa approved after answering one question Photo credit: @visawithnathanielclipz/TikTok, Alexander W Helin/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In a now-viral video, Jamila, who was speaking in an interview about her relocation journey, said her purpose for travelling to the US was to study for a Master’s degree in an IT programme.

It was in this vein that the visa officer asked why she studied agricultural science but wanted to pursue an IT-related programme for her Master’s.

In reply, she explained that although she studied agricultural science, her desire to study IT was based on the fact that Ghana does not fully integrate technology into agriculture.

Additionally, she said she decided to specialise in precision agriculture, where IT tools are used in farming practices to improve productivity.

“I told her that although I studied agricultural science, I want to pursue IT because in Ghana we don’t really prioritize IT in our agricultural system. This is called precision agriculture, where we incorporate IT tools into agricultural practices. I want to go to the US to study IT so I can become a precision agriculturist and bridge the gap between these two fields.”

The United States slaps a non-immigrant visa ban on 75 countries. Photo credit: @Getty Images

Source: UGC

Jamila said the visa officer began nodding after the answer, after which she informed her that her visa had been approved.

At the time of writing the report, the video of Jamila detailing her experience at the US Embassy had generated a lot of reactions.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions to the lady's visa approval

Netizens who took to the comment section of the video commended the young lady for using her lived experience to motivate other applicants. Others also said her visa was approved because she gave a brilliant answer.

Nana Kyerewaa stated:

“She said a lot in her answer.”

Stallone wrote:

“I guess the visa was approved because she gave a brilliant and simple answer.”

OfficialBright indicated:

“That answer was brilliant and I can tell you spoke confidently, so there was no need for any further questions.”

Mister Kelvin indicated:

“They asked my brother, ‘Who are you?’ He said ‘I’m Derrick, a contemporary artist…’ she went straight to Google… visa approval 10 years.”

Ohene Nana Bako added:

“They denied me today. I was on the line. I saw many people were not even asked for documents, but I was there for 3 minutes, asked for my documents and many questions, but still got denied.”

Omaratagold said:

“Well done girl, that must be Western Illinois University if I am right… I got the same admission but the visa ban on Nigeria won’t make me proceed for now.”

Ghanaian cries out after visa refusal

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian man shared his frustration over his inability to relocate abroad.

It all happened after he was denied a visa following several unsuccessful attempts.

A video showed him complaining to a friend that he could not understand why his efforts to relocate abroad had failed.

Source: YEN.com.gh