Chelsea are eyeing Xabi Alonso as a managerial option following Liam Rosenior’s exit, with Andoni Iraola also in the frame

Alonso’s potential arrival could unlock a transfer raid on Real Madrid, with key Los Blancos players among the top targets

The Spaniard has already praised one of Real Madrid's players during his brief stint with the European powerhouse

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Chelsea are reportedly considering appointing Xabi Alonso as their new head coach following Liam Rosenior’s departure last month.

According to reports, the former Real Madrid midfielder is open to the role, although Andoni Iraola also remains under consideration.

Xabi Alonso could turn his attention to four Real Madrid players if he becomes Chelsea's next manager in the summer. Image credit: Real Madrid CF

Source: Getty Images

Chelsea could sign 4 Real Madrid players

According to a Football London report, Alonso’s close ties with Madrid could help Chelsea in the transfer market, with four players emerging as possible targets.

Former AS Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, who recently clashed with teammate Federico Valverde, is reportedly facing uncertainty after internal tensions at the Bernabeu.

According to the same feature, versatile youngster Arda Guler is admired by Alonso, who could attempt to reunite with the Turkish gem at Stamford Bridge if he lands the top job.

Speaking about Guler previously, Alonso said:

“With his quality, he’s a mix between [Mesut] Ozil and Guti.”

The former Bayer Leverkusen and Real Madrid manager added:

“Arda has that something special — that natural talent you can’t teach.”

Meanwhile, veteran defender David Alaba and striker Gonzalo Garcia are also viewed as potential options should Alonso arrive at Stamford Bridge this summer.

Chelsea part ways with Liam Rosenior

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Chelsea dismissed Liam Rosenior following a heavy defeat to Brighton, a result that further deepened the club’s poor run of form.

The decision came after a troubling sequence of five straight Premier League defeats without scoring, a slump that severely damaged their push for a top-five finish.

Source: YEN.com.gh