Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong's Special Garden Apartments in Oyarifa went viral after blogger Plus1 TV gave Ghanaians their first interior tour of the estate on May 12

The fully furnished 2, 3, and 4-bedroom apartments feature modern décor, electric vehicle charging stations, multiple security checkpoints, and beautifully tarred roads

The apartments were available for both sale on a 75-year lease and medium-term rental, triggering excitement and admiration from Ghanaians

Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong’s 600 building Special Garden Apartments in Oyarifa, Accra, has captivated Ghanaians, and a video of its interior has emerged for the first time.

Footage showing the interior of Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong's Special Garden Apartments in Oyarifa surfaces. Image credit: @smithimaging, @plus1tv/TikTok

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian business magnate Ernest Ofori Sarpong has been trending for over a week due to activities surrounding his 60th birthday celebrations.

Several activities were organised to commemorate the event in honour of the Special Group Chairman, including the donation of a 600-bed dormitory to his alma mater, PRESEC Legon, and a birthday dinner held at the Despite Automobile Museum on May 5, 2026.

In the aftermath of the birthday celebrations, Dr Ofori Sarpong’s Special Garden Apartments surfaced on social media for the first time, gripping Ghanaians with its elegance and sophistication.

Below is the TikTok video giving Ghanaians a first glimpse at the Special Garden complex.

Inside Ofori Sarpong’s Special Garden apartments

On Tuesday, May 12, blogger Plus1 TV, who outdoored the estate for the first time and usually works with Dr Osei Kwame Despite and Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, took Ghanaians inside the Special Garden apartment buildings for the first time.

His video showed that the apartments were fully furnished with a neat and serene environment. The beautifully designed living room contained a large, flat-screen TV, with aesthetically pleasing wall paintings and designer plants around.

The bedroom looked similarly aesthetically appealing with modern design features. A large closet for clothing items, a balcony, and other large rooms for multiple purposes were all shown.

All the rooms were beautifully painted, well decorated and tiled, looked neat, and all had air conditioners.

Plus1TV said the available apartments include 2-bedrooms, 3-bedrooms, and 4-bedroom designs, all for sale. Purchases were on a 75-year lease, subject to renewal.

The blogger took his camera outside and showed off the beautifully tarred roads running through the Special Garden apartments. The environment also looked devoid of noise, contributing to a relaxing ambience at the location.

Plus1TV added that the apartments were also available for rent, but were not Airbnb-type short stays. They could be rented for between a few months and one or two years.

Security at the location was top-notch with multiple checkpoints controlling entry and exits. Electrical charging stations were also scattered throughout the apartments, allowing owners of electric vehicles easy access to charging ports.

The impressive display showing Dr Ofori Sarpong’s Special Gardens in full display mesmerised Ghanaians, many of whom expressed their excitement in the comments.

One of Ghana's richest businessmen, the massive apartment complex forms just one part of a multifaceted empire that feeds Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong's massive net worth, making him an admired figure for many not just in Ghana but across the continent.

The TikTok video showing Dr Ofori Sarpong’s apartments is below.

Reactions to Ofori Sarpong’s Special Garden apartments

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the video showing the interior of Dr Ofori Sarpong’s apartments.

Latif said:

"Money sweet o!"

DadaKaydee wrote:

"When I buy one, does it come with all the amenities inside? ie, the bed, chairs, wardrobe, fridge, etc.?"

mksga commented:

"I want to buy one."

Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong's 600-apartment complex at Special Gardens in Oyarifa surfaces, leaving many Ghanaians in awe. Image credit: @plus1tv, @sirgenfi, @utvghana

Source: TikTok

Dr Ofori Sarpong praises wife

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Ofori Sarpong praised his wife's impact on his life during a breakfast and thanksgiving ceremony as part of his 60th birthday.

He stated that she was his backbone and that there was no way he could have achieved success without her in his life.

Source: YEN.com.gh