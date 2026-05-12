Ghanaian media personality Berla Mundi made a major return to morning television after staying away from regular TV screens for more than two years

The popular broadcaster rejoined TV3 Ghana’s New Day show, with her comeback drawing excitement and emotional reactions from fans online

Berla Mundi’s return has stirred conversations among viewers, many describing her comeback as a refreshing moment for Ghanaian morning television

Ghanaian media personality Berla Mundi has officially made her return to morning television, rejoining the hosting team of New Day on TV3 Ghana after staying away from the screens for more than two years.

After over 2 years away, Berla Mundi is back on morning TV. Image credit: Berla Mundi & Tv3

Source: UGC

The celebrated broadcaster’s comeback has already sparked excitement among viewers and fans on social media, with many expressing joy over seeing one of Ghana’s most recognised television faces back on morning TV.

The announcement quickly gained traction online on May 12, 2026, as followers welcomed her return with warm reactions and emotional messages.

Who is Berla Mundi?

Berla Mundi, known in private life as Berlinda Addardey, has built a strong reputation in Ghana’s media industry over the years through her work as a television host, MC, voice artist and women’s advocate.

Before stepping away from regular television appearances, she was one of the most visible faces on TV3, where she hosted shows such as New Day, The Day Show, and several major entertainment events in Ghana.

Her absence from morning television left many viewers wondering when she would eventually return, especially considering the energy and charisma she brought to the screen.

While she remained active through events, ambassadorial deals and occasional appearances, her regular presence on television had clearly been missed by many loyal viewers.

Berla Mundi returned to media duties

Video circulating online after her comeback showed Berla Mundi looking elegant and cheerful as she resumed duties on set.

Several fans described the return as a refreshing moment for Ghanaian television, with others saying mornings would feel complete again with her back on TV.

Her return also comes at a time when morning television in Ghana continues to evolve with strong competition among broadcasters. Many viewers believe her experience and presence could add renewed energy to the New Day programme.

For many fans, Berla Mundi’s comeback is more than just another television return. It is the return of a familiar face that helped shape modern Ghanaian morning television and remained missed on screens for years.

Watch the YouTube video below:

The broadcaster has long been admired for her calm delivery, confidence and ability to connect naturally with audiences.

Over the years, she has also become one of the most influential female media personalities in Ghana, inspiring many young women hoping to enter the media industry.

Berla Mundi makes a rare public appearance at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event on February 25, 2026, amid her recent media absence. Photo source: @the1957news, @berlamundi

Source: Instagram

Berla Mundi resurfaced in public

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Berla Mundi has resurfaced in public for the first time in months amid her recent absence from the media scene.

In trending videos, the TV3 presenter showed off her current look as she attended an event with some colleagues.

Berla Mundi's latest public appearance triggered reactions from Ghanaians, who expressed how they missed her.

Source: YEN.com.gh