A video surfaced on social media on May 12, 2026, showing a young boy, believed to be under the age of 16, driving a Toyota Voxy

The footage shows the minor confidently steering the vehicle on a public road while an adult passenger records the scene from the front seat

According to Ghana’s Road Traffic Regulations, the legal age for driving a private vehicle is 18, making the act a significant breach of the law

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A video capturing a young boy behind the wheel of a Toyota Voxy has sparked intense debate and calls for police intervention among Ghanaians on social media.

A small boy, believed to be under 18, gets caught driving a Toyota Voxy on the road. Image credit: theghanaianinsider/Instagram

Source: UGC

The footage, shared on Instagram by The Ghanaian Insider, shows the minor navigating a road with a level of confidence that suggests this was not his first time driving.

In the video, a man sits in the passenger seat, seemingly proud of the boy's driving prowess, as he films the minor skillfully handling the steering wheel. However, the "talent" has not been well-received by the public, who view the act as a reckless endangerment of lives.

Under Ghana’s Road Traffic Regulations L.I. 2180/2012 (Regulation 37), no person under the age of 18 is permitted to drive a motor vehicle on any road.

The incident comes at a time when the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) and the MTTD are intensifying efforts to reduce road accidents, many of which are caused by unlicensed and inexperienced drivers.

Watch the Instagram video below.

Prophets' 16-year-old son remanded over car accident

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the 16-year-old son of renowned prophet Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako was remanded into custody on Friday, November 1, 2024, for his involvement in the East Legon car accident.

The boy who appeared before the Juvenile Court in Accra was remanded for one week. He will be held at the Osu Boys Court while investigations into the matter.

Source: YEN.com.gh