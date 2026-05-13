Xabi Alonso has emerged as a leading contender for the Chelsea job as the club prepares for a major managerial reset

The former Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen boss is being considered for his tactical flexibility, with a potential switch to a 3-4-2-1 system

Chelsea’s possible XI under Alonso features a young core, including Cole Palmer, João Pedro, and Moisés Caicedo

Xabi Alonso has emerged as a leading candidate for the Chelsea managerial role as the club searches for a long-term successor following the recent dismissal of Liam Rosenior, with Calum McFarlane currently serving as interim boss.

With Chelsea potentially facing a season without European football, the next appointment is viewed as crucial, and Alonso is reportedly under serious consideration after his exit from Real Madrid earlier this year, according to David Ornstein.

Chelsea could lineup in a 3-4-2-1 formation in the 2026/27 season if Xabi Alonso takes charge of the Blues. Image credit: Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

The Spanish coach enhanced his reputation by guiding Bayer Leverkusen to an unbeaten Bundesliga title in 2023-24, though his short spell at Madrid was less successful.

Predicted Chelsea lineup under Alonso

However, his tactical flexibility remains highly regarded, with a preference for either a 4-3-3 or a 3-4-2-1 system.

If he adopts a back three at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea could feature Mike Penders in goal, with a defence built around Maxence Lacroix, Trevoh Chalobah, and Levi Colwill.

According to Planet Football, the wing-back roles could suit Geovany Quenda and Marc Cucurella, while Reece James and Moisés Caicedo anchor midfield.

In attack, Cole Palmer and Morgan Rogers could operate as advanced playmakers behind striker João Pedro, forming a fluid and youthful system aimed at reshaping Chelsea’s next era under Alonso.

4 Real Madrid players Chelsea could sign

YEN.com.gh previously reported that four Real Madrid players could be targeted by Xabi Alonso if he takes over as Chelsea manager.

The potential transfer links highlight how Alonso may look to raid his former club to strengthen the Blues squad.

Source: YEN.com.gh