A viral video showing a European man participating in a Ghanaian traditional spiritual ritual has sparked widespread reactions online

Many social media users were impressed by the confidence, rhythm, and precision with which he performed the dance

The viral video has since evolved into a broader debate about spirituality, identity, heritage, and the place of traditional religion in modern Ghanaian society

A viral video showing a European man actively participating in an indigenous Ghanaian spiritual practice has sparked widespread reactions and intense conversations across social media platforms.

The footage, which has been widely circulating online, captures the unidentified man deeply engaged in Akɔm, a traditional spiritual practice associated with ancestral worship, initiation rites, and priestly possession within certain parts of Ghanaian culture.

A viral video showing a European man participating in Akɔm has sparked debate about African spirituality and cultural identity. Photo credit: EmpireMula6/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In the video, the foreign man is seen performing a ceremonial dance commonly associated with traditional priests believed to be under spiritual possession during rituals.

Observers online have particularly been fascinated by the confidence, precision, and grace with which he executed the movements, with many suggesting that he appeared highly trained in the customs and practices of the traditional faith.

Some users noted that his performance resembled that of experienced indigenous priests who have undergone years of spiritual training and initiation.

The clip quickly gained traction online, drawing both admiration and debate among Ghanaians and other Africans on social media.

Debate over Ghanaian traditional religion

The viral moment has reignited discussions about attitudes toward African traditional religion, especially among Ghanaian youth.

Many social media users pointed out the irony of seeing a European man openly embracing aspects of Ghanaian ancestral spirituality at a time when some young Ghanaians publicly distance themselves from indigenous beliefs and practices.

For some commentators, the development serves as a reminder of the need to preserve and appreciate African cultural identity rather than abandoning it entirely in favour of foreign traditions.

Others argued that the video highlights the growing global interest in African spirituality and indigenous practices.

However, some users also expressed concern over the increasing public display of sacred traditional rituals on social media, insisting that certain cultural and spiritual practices should remain private and respected within their proper context.

Identity of spirit mentioned in viral post

The caption accompanying the viral video claimed that the spirit associated with the ritual was “Bredi Mframa", also popularly known as “Atia Mframa".

Social media users continue to react to the growing global interest in Ghanaian ancestral practices and indigenous spirituality. Photo caption: Kwaku Bonsam/Facebook

Source: Facebook

According to traditional accounts, Atia Mframa is regarded as a powerful and highly revered deity linked to Bredi, a town within the Nkoranza Traditional Area in the Bono East Region of Ghana.

The deity is widely known in local traditional circles and is associated with spiritual authority and ancestral practices.

Growing global interest in African spirituality

The viral footage has once again highlighted the increasing international fascination with African traditional religion, spirituality, and indigenous cultural practices.

Over the years, scholars, tourists, and spiritual seekers from different parts of the world have shown growing interest in African ancestral traditions, rites, and belief systems.

As the debate continues online, the video has become more than just a viral moment, evolving into a broader conversation about identity, heritage, spirituality, and the place of traditional religion in modern Ghanaian society.

Watch the TikTok video here:

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