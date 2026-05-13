The final Instagram post of the Nigerian actor Alexx Ekubo before his passing has caused sadness online

In the video, the Nollywood actor was seen all happy while he shared his lovely encounter with a masquerade

Following the news of his death, fans have flooded the comments section of the post to share their condolences

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Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo’s last social media post has caught the attention of many, sparking sadness.

Alexx Ekubo's last post before his death surfaces, sparking massive sadness. Image credit: Alexx Ekubo

Source: Facebook

On Tuesday, May 12, 2026, fans and the entire movie fraternity were thrown into a state of mourning after reports emerged that the famous Nigerian actor had passed away.

According to reports, Alexx Ekubo died on Monday, May 11, 2026, after a battle with alleged cancer.

The Nigerian actor, who featured in a lot of blockbuster movies, is believed to have died at age 41 without a wife or children.

His colleagues in the movie industry have since taken to their various social media platforms to mourn him and share their condolences with the bereaved family.

Below is an Instagram blog announcing the death of Alexx Ekubo:

Alexx Ekubo's last post before death

Before the unexpected death of Alexx Ekubo, the actor had been off screens as well as social media, sparking concerns among his fans.

His last Instagram post was in December 2024, where he was seen recording a video in his car about his encounter with a masquerade in his village.

Alexx Ekubo, who was in a white round-neck T-shirt and black trousers, shared how he loved his culture and how proud he was to be part of such a culture.

Following the passing of the Nollywood actor, his fans have thronged the comments section of his final Instagram post to share their condolences.

The Instagram post of Alexx Ekubo is below:

Reactions to Ekubo's Instagram post after death

YEN.com.gh compiled emotional comments under the last Instagram post of Alexx Ekubo after he was confirmed dead.

Adamu wrote:

"I don't really watch Nollywood films, but your aura was unmatched. This breaks my heart. Rest on."

Layin wrote:

"The masquerades will be there to entertain guests at your homecoming! Still trying to process it … it’s well."

Dickson wrote:

"Oh God 💔💔😭🕊️ May your sweet soul rest in peace. We're gonna miss you so much. Dear Lord, please comfort his family 🙏."

Onyekachi wrote:

"Why do we work so hard to build a prosperous life when everything can change in an instant? Kai, rest in peace, Alexx."

Pretty Dimma wrote:

"You’re just sleeping right?😢 Please wake up and debunk this nonsense news… we can’t sleep our hearts are broken into pieces since yesterday 😭💔."

Kamajola wrote:

"Been crying for someone I never met. I will miss your videos and all your friends and family. What a great person you were 😭💔."

The veteran Nollywood actor Solomon Akiyesi reported dead. Image credit: Solomon Akiyesi

Source: Facebook

Nollywood actor Solomon Akiyesi dead

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that in April 2026, the Nollywood industry was thrown into a state of mourning after the veteran actor Solomon Akiyesi was reported dead.

He is believed to have passed on in his sleep, bringing sadness to the hearts of his colleagues and fans who least expected his death.

Source: YEN.com.gh