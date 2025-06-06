Norway adopts tourist tax to combat overtourism

Tourists photograph a fjord in Norway's Lofoten Islands. Photo: Olivier MORIN / AFP/File

Source: AFP

Norwegian lawmakers approved Thursday the introduction of a tourist tax to help finance infrastructure improvements as a boom in visitors has led to worries about overtourism.

The law introduces a three percent tax on lodgings, and may also be applied to cruise ships making stops, in areas particularly affected by tourism.

The country registered last year a record 38.4 million night stays, including more than 12 million by foreigners, according to official data, as the country's picturesque fjords attract more and more visitors.

However, public toilets and parking have been overwhelmed in some locations, causing tensions with local residents.

The funds raised by the tax will go exclusively to improve tourism infrastructure.

