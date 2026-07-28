Namibia's port authority turned down Alpha Nautical Services Limited's proposal to develop a major oil and gas supply base at Lüderitz

Namport chief executive Andrew Kanime cited concerns over Anol's financial capacity, technical expertise and operational track record in the oil and gas sector

Anol owner Jory Adu-Boahene pushed back against the findings, accusing Namport of inconsistency in its evaluation criteria

Namibia's port authority, Namport, has rejected a proposal by Alpha Nautical Services Limited (Anol) to develop a $244 million oil and gas supply base at Lüderitz, dealing a significant blow to the Ghanaian-led consortium's ambitions in Namibia's growing petroleum sector.

The project, designed to support offshore exploration, production and logistics operations, was structured as a 25-year design, build, own, operate and transfer concession.

Namibia's port authority turns down Alpha Nautical Services Limited's proposal to develop a major oil and gas supply base at Lüderitz. Credit: Wolfgang Kaehler

Source: Getty Images

The Namibian reported that Namibia's Cabinet had tasked the Namibia Industrial Development Agency (Nida) in 2025 with identifying a suitable private developer for the facility, in partnership with Namport.

Namport chief executive Andrew Kanime confirmed that the authority's decision was based on documents submitted by Anol through its data room.

He concluded that the company failed to satisfy key requirements. "Our considered assessment based on the submission made is that Anol does not meet the technical capability and track record requirements for the set-up and operation of an oil and gas supply base at Lüderitz," Kanime stated.

Namport also rejected the consortium's proposed Robert Harbour site, arguing that its shallow waters and hard-rock seabed would make dredging costly and limit heavy-lift operations. On the question of financing, Kanime said a letter of intent was insufficient proof of access to funds, and that Anol should have provided details on equity contributions, debt arrangements, committed financiers and guarantees.

Anol Disputes Capacity Assessment

Anol, which is owned by Ghanaian entrepreneur Jory Adu-Boahene, rejected Namport's findings.

Adu-Boahene, who operates in marine logistics and offshore energy support services across West and Southern Africa, said the consortium had deliberately set up a Namibian entity to comply with local ownership laws, and that Namport had used this against them.

"Anol established a Namibian entity rather than proceeding through a foreign structure, to comply with Namibian laws, which in turn has been used by Namport to understate and disparage Anol's capability and past experience," he said.

Adu-Boahene also questioned the consistency of Namport's evaluation process, pointing to a recently awarded contract.

He added that Anol's sponsors had extensive industry experience, including links to LADOL, a logistics base in Lagos that serves international oil companies.

The rejection follows months of discussions over the project's ownership and governance structure. In February 2026, Nida said it intended to hold a 51% stake, with Adu-Boahene and other partners sharing the remaining 49%.

Source: YEN.com.gh