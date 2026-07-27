Canadian Immigration and Citizenship issued a public warning to international students about work hour limits while studying

International students eligible to work off campus are capped at 24 hours per week during the academic term

Breaching study permit conditions can trigger serious consequences, including a ban on future permit applications

Canadian Immigration and Citizenship has issued a formal public warning to international students, reminding them that exceeding permitted working hours while enrolled in classes constitutes a violation of their study permit conditions.

The advisory was published on Monday, July 27, via the department's official Facebook page, outlining the specific rules governing off-campus employment for international students in Canada.

Canadian Immigration issues a warning to international students about 24-hour work limits during study, highlighting serious risks for permit violations. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Canada's work rules for international students

According to the department, international students are only permitted to work in Canada if their study permit explicitly states they may do so, either on campus or off campus.

For those approved to work off campus, the limit is 24 hours per week while classes are in session. There is no blanket entitlement to work simply by virtue of holding a study permit.

The warning comes amid persistent concerns that some students may be unaware of, or choosing to disregard, the restrictions attached to their permits.

Consequences of violating study permit conditions

The department made clear that working beyond the permitted hours carries significant consequences. Students who breach their permit conditions risk losing their student status entirely.

Beyond that, future applications for study or work permits may be refused, and in more serious cases, individuals could be required to leave Canada.

The immigration authority stressed that students should review the specific conditions printed on their study permit before taking up any form of employment, as the rules vary depending on what each permit authorises.

The reminder is particularly relevant for African students studying in Canada, many of whom take on part-time work to offset the rising cost of tuition and living expenses.

Understanding the precise limits of what a study permit allows is essential to protecting both their academic standing and their long-term immigration prospects in the country.

Below is IRCC’s Facebook post for international students.

UK lists documents to apply for student visa

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the United Kingdom has listed the specific documents required as part of the student visa application process.

To be eligible, an applicant must have a confirmed offer from a licensed educational institution in the UK, known as a Confirmation of Acceptance for Studies (CAS).

Applicants must also demonstrate sufficient English language proficiency, typically through an approved Secure English Language Test (SELT), such as IELTS for UKVI.

Source: YEN.com.gh