Asantehene Otumfuo Destools Kenyase No. 2 Paramount Chief for Violating Asante Customs
- Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II announced the destoolment of the Kenyase No. 2 Paramount Chief on Monday, 27 July, at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi
- The Asantehene accused the chief of creating chieftaincy positions without authority and repeatedly disregarding established Asante customs
- The case arose from a bitter dispute between the paramount chief and the Queen of Kenyase No. 2, Nana Akua Tikwamaa, with both sides trading serious accusations
Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has removed Nana Kwabena Nsia Ababio as Paramount Chief of Kenyase No. 2, after over 89 years on the stool.
Nana Ababio, considered the longest-reigning paramount chief in Asante, was found guilty of repeated violations of Asante customs and traditions.
The ruling was delivered on Monday, 27 July, at a sitting of the Asanteman Traditional Council held at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.
Otumfuo told the chief he had issued multiple warnings over conduct deemed unbecoming of a traditional ruler, including the creation of chieftaincy positions without any recognised authority to do so.
"I warned you several times. Now look at the outcome. You created Hyiawohene in your area. What right do you have to do that?" the Asantehene said.
He concluded with a firm declaration:
"Violating Asante traditions cannot be spared. Your reign ends now."
In keeping with Asante custom, officials removed the chief's ceremonial footwear as part of the formal rites confirming his destoolment.
Kenyase No. 2 kingmakers also destooled
The consequences extended beyond the paramount chief himself. Nearly all the kingmakers of Kenyase No. 2 were stripped of their positions for breaching their oath, with only the Kontihene spared.
The Asantehene also reinstated previously destooled Akyeame and other linguists of the traditional council.
Those kingmakers who remained were tasked with supporting the queen in overseeing the affairs of the traditional area.
Dispute between chief and queen triggered hearing
The proceedings grew out of a long-running conflict between the paramount chief and the Queen of Kenyase No. 2, Nana Akua Tikwamaa.
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The chief had brought a petition to the Asanteman Traditional Council alleging that he had destooled the queen on grounds including unauthorised land sales, misuse of the traditional council's letterhead and the unlawful removal of sub-chiefs.
Nana Akua Tikwamaa rejected every allegation outright, arguing that she was never allowed to respond before the chief publicly declared her destooled.
She counter-accused the chief of creating unauthorised stools, distributing positions to family members and permitting his wife to meddle in the administration of the traditional area.
She further alleged that she had been denied financial entitlements and faced threats that kept her away from the traditional area.
After hearing arguments from both parties, the Asanteman Traditional Council found against the paramount chief, paving the way for his formal removal from office.
Watch the Facebook video of Otumfuo's ruling below:
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of the Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 15 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA). He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh