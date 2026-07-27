Emery and Emmett Acheampong, aged 11, were buried in Spain following their drowning in the Ter River on July 13, 2026

The identical twins left home in Manlleu, Barcelona to play football and never returned, prompting a police search

Ghana's Ambassador to Spain visited the family to offer condolences on behalf of the government and people of Ghana

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Emery and Emmett Acheampong, the 11-year-old Ghanaian identical twins who drowned in the Ter River in Spain, have been buried following an emotional funeral ceremony attended by family members, friends and loved ones.

Footage sighted on July 27, 2026, showed mourners weeping uncontrollably as they gathered to pay their final respects to the two boys.

Emery and Emmett Acheampong, the 11-year-old Ghanaian identical twins who drowned in the Ter River in Spain are laid to rest.

Source: Facebook

The boys, who lived with their family in Manlleu, Barcelona, left home on Monday, July 13, 2026, to play football in the area but did not return.

Their father raised the alarm after they failed to come home, prompting local police to begin an extensive search operation.

Officers eventually recovered the first body from the Ter River at approximately 1:00 pm, with the second recovered roughly an hour later, at around 2:00 pm.

Investigators also found clothing near the recovery site that matched descriptions of what the boys had been wearing when they left home, which helped confirm the identities of the deceased.

Ghana's Ambassador Visits Bereaved Family

On July 23, 2026, the Ambassador of the Republic of Ghana to the Kingdom of Spain paid a formal condolence visit to the family of Evans Kwabena Acheampong, the twins' father.

During the visit, the Ambassador conveyed the sympathies of the Government and people of Ghana to the bereaved family and offered assurances of the nation's continued prayers and support during what he described as an incredibly difficult period.

The loss of the two boys has drawn widespread grief from both the Ghanaian community in Spain and people across Ghana.

Source: YEN.com.gh