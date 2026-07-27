A vehicle crashed into a group of pedestrians at Bukom Junction in Accra's Ga Mashie community on Monday, July 27

Eyewitnesses said more than three people are believed to have died, with a pregnant woman and a child among the victims

Ghana Police Service and National Ambulance Service personnel responded to the scene as authorities worked to confirm casualties

A vehicle ploughed into a group of pedestrians at Bukom Junction in the Ga Mashie community of Accra on Monday, July 27, leaving several people feared dead.

Eyewitnesses at the scene told Citi News that the vehicle is suspected to have experienced brake failure before crashing into the pedestrians.

3 People Feared Dead After Vehicle Rams Into Pedestrians at Bukom Junction

Source: Getty Images

Citi News reported that more than three people are believed to have lost their lives in the incident, with a pregnant woman and a child reported among those killed.

The exact death toll and number of injured persons had not been officially confirmed at the time of publishing.

Authorities, including the Ghana Police Service and the National Ambulance Service, deployed personnel to Bukom Junction to assist the injured and transport victims from the scene.

Emergency responders were still attending to casualties as information continued to emerge, with no formal statement released by the relevant authorities on either the cause of the crash or the scale of the tragedy.

Mother, son among 3 killed in crash

YEN.com.gh also reported that a mother and her son were among the three people killed in a crash on October 6, 2025.

The head-on collision occurred near the Rider Iron and Steel Company at Odumasi Ohene Nkwanta between two cars.

Source: YEN.com.gh