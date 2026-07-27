Former Inspector General of Police George Akuffo Dampare made a rare public appearance at his son Nevlonne's graduation ceremony on Saturday, July 25, 2026

Nevlonne Kwaku Dampare graduated from the University of Ghana Law School with a Master of Laws in Corporate and Commercial Law

Dancehall musician Stonebwoy was among prominent Ghanaians who congratulated Nevlonne on social media after he shared photos from the event

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Nevlonne Kwaku Dampare, son of former Inspector General of Police George Akuffo Dampare, graduated with a Master of Laws (LL.M.) in Corporate and Commercial Law from the University of Ghana Law School on Saturday, July 25, 2026.

Former IGP George Akuffo Dampare attends his son Nevlonne Kwaku Dampare's graduation from the University of Ghana Law School. Photo source: Ghana Police Service, @dec3rd_images, @darealnd/Instagram

Source: Facebook

The University of Ghana held its July congregation ceremonies at the Great Hall on Friday, the 24th, and Saturday, the 25th of July, 2026.

The ceremonies were held for students who successfully completed their programmes of study during the second semester of 2025/2026 academic year

Former IGP Dampare's family attends son's graduation

Nevlonne's latest milestone drew particular attention after the former IGP Dampare, who rarely makes public appearances since leaving office after his dismissal by President John Dramani Mahama in 2025, showed up at the ceremony to celebrate his son.

The graduate marked the moment by sharing a series of photographs on his official Instagram page, captioned simply, "Onto the next."

Among those pictured alongside Nevlonne and his father was Joshua Akuffo Dampare, another of George Dampare's sons who gained public recognition in 2024 as a former aspirant for the presidency of the University Students' Association of Ghana (USAG).

The graduation photos quickly gained traction online, drawing warm congratulations from across Ghanaian social media, including from dancehall star Stonebwoy.

Aside from his latest academic achievement, Nevlonne also holds a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) from Maynooth University in Ireland.

The Instagram photos of former IGP George Akuffo Dampare at his son's graduation are below:

Ghanaians react to Dampare's son Nevlonne's achievement

Followers and well-wishers flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and encouragement for the new graduate.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

paigecronje_ wrote:

"Congratulations, my brother, so proud of you as always! Keep building, keep shining and keep thriving! Let's get it 🙌🏾✨."

afuadarkowaa commented:

"Congratulations son👏. I am so proud 😊 you. Unto next chapter son. Keep soaring 🥰🥰🥰."

stonebwoy said:

"Congratulations 🎊."

abochimusic wrote:

"Congrats, my gee✊🏾. Let’s make that song 🔥. More wins 💪🏾."

Former IGP Dampare attends funeral

Earlier, YEN.com.gh detailed the public reappearance of former IGP George Dampare, who attended a funeral ceremony in Ghana after a year of absence from the public eye.

His emotional return touched many, as Ghanaians expressed how much they missed his presence and leadership during his time with the police service.

Source: YEN.com.gh