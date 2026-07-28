The UK Home Office has published guidance urging successful international students to begin their Student visa applications online before travelling

Every applicant must submit a valid passport and a Confirmation of Acceptance for Studies, with additional documents required in certain circumstances

Students applying from outside the UK can expect a decision within three weeks, with a faster priority service available at extra cost

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The UK Home Office has directed international students who have received offers from British institutions to begin their Student visa applications online, publishing detailed guidance on the documents and identity checks required before entry can be granted.

The guidance, made available through the UK government's official website, sets out the application process for overseas applicants and covers everything from required documents to what students receive once their visa is approved.

The UK urges international students to apply for a Student visa online, detailing required documents and processing times for successful applications. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Documents required for a UK student visa

Every applicant must present a valid passport or another accepted travel document, alongside a Confirmation of Acceptance for Studies issued by their education provider. Beyond those core requirements, individual circumstances may trigger additional submissions.

Depending on their course, nationality, or financial situation, students may need to provide proof of sufficient funds to cover tuition fees and living costs, an Academic Technology Approval Scheme certificate, tuberculosis test results, or written consent from a financial sponsor who has covered costs within the past 12 months. Applicants under 18 must also include written parental or guardian consent, supported by a birth certificate or equivalent government-issued document confirming the relationship.

How the application works

All Student visa applications must be completed through the online portal. Applicants based outside the United Kingdom have two options for identity verification: scanning their identity document using the UK Immigration ID Check app, or attending a visa application centre in person to submit biometric information, including fingerprints and a photograph.

Those required to visit a centre must bring their passport to the appointment. The government acknowledged that some applicants may need to travel to a different country if no centre is accessible locally.

The online system allows applicants to save their progress and return to complete the form at a later stage.

Processing times for applicants outside the UK are typically within three weeks of submission. A priority service offering faster decisions is available for those willing to pay an additional fee. Students already in the UK who are switching to or extending a Student visa face a longer standard processing window of eight weeks.

What happens after approval

Certain applications may take longer to process if supporting documents require verification, if the applicant is called for an interview, or if personal circumstances warrant further assessment.

Applicants who need to amend or withdraw a submitted application are advised to contact UK Visas and Immigration directly.

Students whose applications are approved will be issued an eVisa, a digital record linking their identity to their immigration status.

The Home Office said successful applicants will receive instructions by email or letter on how to access this record by setting up a UK Visas and Immigration online account.

The published guidance forms part of the UK's broader Student visa framework for international applicants intending to study at British universities and other approved education providers.

UK publishes guide to applying for visitor visa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK government had published an official step-by-step guide explaining how to apply for a Standard Visitor visa online.

The guidance explains the entire application process and outlines the key requirements, processing timelines, and fees.

Source: YEN.com.gh