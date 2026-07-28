Content creator Webkid sparked concern online after making a sarcastic comment about musician Stonebwoy

Webkid referenced an old hug incident involving Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale amid their ongoing feud

Fans flooded social media, warning Webkid that the comment could land him in trouble again

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Several Ghanaians have expressed concern for a popular content creator after he waded into the ongoing feud between Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy with a sarcastic remark aimed at the dancehall musician.

Fans fear for Webkid after his remark on Stonebwoy stirs fresh tension. Image Credit: Stonebwoy/Shatta Wale/Webkid.

Source: Instagram

The content creator, popularly known as Webkid, whose real name is Abdul Gafaru Sani, was arrested on May 7, 2026, over allegations of publishing false news and offensive content targeting Stonebwoy and his family.

He spent more than six weeks in custody before the Accra High Court granted him GH₵100,000 bail on June 22, 2026, with Shatta Wale attending court in solidarity.

The case remains before the court, with further hearings expected in the coming weeks.

Webkid makes a sarcastic Stonebwoy post

That remark comes after Shatta Wale accused Stonebwoy of being fearful of him, reigniting one of Ghana's longest-running music rivalries.

Stonebwoy responded on X, writing:

"The last time you saw me, you hugged me like an obsessed woman. Aren't you tired of lying?" — a post many believe was aimed at Shatta Wale.

Webkid replied with a sarcastic jab of his own, referencing an old incident in which Stonebwoy was seen hugging Shatta Wale and later explained the moment on radio.

Webkid wrote:

"Same hug that you went on radio to explain yourself to Ghanaians that the President requested for it and you accepted because you don't want to go to jail. Wei"

The X post of Webkid making a sarcastic comment about Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale is below.

Fans warn Webkid over Stonebwoy comment

The comment has since drawn strong reactions online, with several social media users warning Webkid that he could be walking back into trouble.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

love goe wrote:

"We de3 we go do you yiodiom yiodiom. Na the day dem go sana catch you, na ein be the day you den your old man go confam am"

wonderbwoy said:

"Are you done with your case? Looks like you want to go for one year"

Richard Oppong indicated:

"You still get mouth dey talk eii, ohiani ba paa. Next time e go be $1M bail condition, and that be where if Alidu no fit pay, you go see your foolishness, aboa"

Zuciyar Zaki commented:

"Sometimes ebi your father dey think about keke. Make he come see what you still dey do. Gyimii wey no want learn sense"

ASHAIMAN MAYOR exclaimed:

"Your matter dey court ooh, yoo"

Drake Murphy remarked:

"Poor man pikin never go learn sense. If your hand tough, make your family come dey cry online"

Raymond added:

"E be like u go enter the jail the second time again"

Shatta Wale receives Ferrari from Kofi Abban

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Shatta Wale was gifted a black Ferrari by oil tycoon Kofi Amoa-Abban, popularly known as Kofi Abban, who also endorsed his upcoming ShattaFestUK concert.

The gesture came during a video shared online on July 26, 2026, which showed Shatta Wale bowing in appreciation.

Abban also promised to join Shatta Wale on stage at Copthall Playing Fields when the concert is held in London on August 1.

Source: YEN.com.gh