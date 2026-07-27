Ibrahim Mahama Denies Plans to Acquire VALCO, Threatens Legal Action

Businessman Ibrahim Mahama dismissed reports linking him to a takeover bid for the Volta Aluminium Company (VALCO)

His Special Aide, Rafik Mahama, issued a statement clarifying his principal's position on the state-owned aluminium company

The denial followed a demonstration by the VALCO Labour Union, during which protesters raised allegations about Mahama's interest in the firm

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Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama has publicly denied any interest in acquiring the Volta Aluminium Company (VALCO), calling the circulating claims false and warning that he will pursue legal action against those behind them.

Ibrahim Mahama refutes takeover bid claims for VALCO, calling them false. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

The denial was issued through a statement by his Special Aide, Rafik Mahama, and gained wider attention after Sikaofficial shared details of the development in an X post on July 27, 2027.

According to the statement, Ibrahim Mahama has no intention of taking over the state-owned aluminium company and considers the allegations to be deliberately misleading.

What triggered the VALCO controversy

The controversy emerged following a demonstration staged by the VALCO Labour Union, during which certain protesters alleged that the businessman was angling to take control of the company.

The union's action brought the claims into the public spotlight, prompting a swift response from Mahama's camp.

No further details were provided in the statement regarding the origin of the allegations or who specifically Mahama's legal team intends to pursue.

The X post below has more details about Ibrahim Mahama’s response to the VALCO Labour Union saga.

Reactions to Ibrahim Mahama's denial

The story drew considerable debate on social media, with users divided over whether the denial was credible and whether an acquisition would even be a bad thing.

@esselirah said:

"I think he should acquire it. He will revive and make it better than the government ...employ more people as well."

@FuneralJollof wrote:

"The VALCO workers union claim he's not directly involved in the acquisition but hiding behind a strategic investment company. The veil will soon be removed..😏😏."

@ModernArsenal77 commented:

"Sometimes, they just want to spread the allegations to prevent it from happening. They're simply afraid he may buy it and own it. They know themselves 😊."

@A_Enochgh added:

"Can people leave this man alone?? Why all these lies?? What has he done to deserve all these lies, dislike and disrespect?"

@machidosgh wrote:

"I hope it's true."

Nana Yaa Brefo thanks Ibrahim Mahama for his swift help to a fellow journalist. Image credit: Nana Brefo/We love Ghana/Shaban Mohammed.

Source: Twitter

Nana Yaa Brefo thanks Ibrahim Mahama

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian broadcaster Nana Yaa Brefo expressed gratitude to businessman Ibrahim Mahama after he stepped in to help a struggling colleague.

She said he resolved the situation within an hour of being contacted.

Mahama has built a reputation for stepping in to support Ghanaians facing difficult circumstances, including members of the media.

Source: YEN.com.gh