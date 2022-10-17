Ken Ofori-Atta has said the sacking of Kwasi Kwarteng as UK Finance Minister is unfortunate

He has disclosed that he has sent a letter to the fired UK chancellor consoling him about the unfortunate turn of events

He told a business journalist that in that letter, he told the sacked Exchequer that "Lord knows best"

Ghana’s finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta has disclosed that he has sent a letter to console dismissed UK Exchequer of Ghanaian heritage, Kwasi Kwarteng.

Kwasi Kwarteng was sacked by the UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss, after proposing huge tax cuts and triggering a financial market crisis that took a toll on the Pound Sterling.

His removal less than six weeks in office makes him Britain’s shortest-serving chancellor since 1970.

Kwasi Kwarteng and Ken Ofori-Atta met at an event in Washington DC shortly before he was sacked. Source: UGC.

Four days before the UK-born politician of Ghanaian origin was sacked, he had met Ofori-Atta briefly at an event in Washington DC.

“The pain or sadness is that he is a Ghanaian reaching almost the highest level, Chancellor of the Exchequer…

“I am always very optimistic, if one is really doing things in truth there might be some waves but the Lord will see him through. I was surprised at what happened. I have sent an email to him, I told him ‘the Lord knows best’,” he told TV3’s Paa Kwesi Asare.

I Took On Chancellor Job Knowing Full Well The Challenging Times We Are In

YEN.com.gh has reported in a previous story that Kwarteng said he took on the job in full knowledge that the situation the UK faced was difficult.

He was appointed the Exchequer by UK Prime Minister Liz Truss because they had been old friends from the same wing of the Conservative Party.

What they have attempted in policy terms is at the core of their outlook on politics.

Shortly after the dismissal of Kwasi Kwarteng, a former Health Secretary of the UK, Jeremy Hunt was appointed the Chancellor of the Exchequer.

The 47-year-old Kwasi Kwarteng took over as head of the British Treasury in September 2022 after the new UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss, was elected.

He was tasked with trying to pull the UK out of a serious cost-of-living crisis without plunging the public finances into the abyss.

