A Man took to X to show the content of the branded food boxes shared at the Thanksgiving Service of President-elect John Dramani Mahama

The Thanksgiving Service was to praise God for a successful run in the 2024 presidential elections

Many people suggested that Mr Mahama should organise a similar gesture after being sworn in as President on January 7, 2025

Ghanaian journalist Malisecullen showed the content of the branded food boxes distributed by president-elect John Dramani Mahama and his wife Lordina Mahama at their Thanksgiving Service.

Man shows the content of the food box distributed by John Dramani Mahama at THnaksgiivng Service. Image Credit: @mrsldmahama and @malisecullen

Source: Twitter

Content of Mahama's food boxes

The Thanksgiving Service was held at the Assemblies of God Ringway Gospel Church on Sunday, December 15, 2024, and was attended by the media and the congregants.

One Ghanaian journalist shared photos of the Mahama and National Democratic Congress (NDC) branded food box and its content.

There was a disposable bowl labelled Jollof rice, another disposable bowl with food, a carbonated drink, Ekumfi Juice, water and other goodies.

Sharing the photos on , Malisecullen laughed at persons who refused to attend church service.

"You didn’t come to thanksgiving service today?? Sorry😂😂🔥🔥."

Reactions to the Mahama branded food box

Many people wondered why invitations were not sent to other Ghanaians interested in attending the Thanksgiving Service.

Many suggested that a similar gesture should take place on January 12, 2024, the first Sunday after Mr Mahama is sworn in as President on Tuesday, January 7, 2024.

Below are the reactions of Ghanaians to Mahama distributing branded food boxes at his Thanksgiving Service:

@Milky_wayGh said:

"On the 12th of January 2025, Thanks Giving Service in honor of the PRESIDENT😅😅😅. Tell that pastor make them do am for stadium cos the church go turn up."

@Junior_Jesuz said:

"Made in Ghana products. Ekumfi Juice."

@1JayEllis said:

"The first thing I noticed was the Ekumfi juice."

@melchi_selasi said:

"I’m in denial; how did I miss this? Were there invitations? I’m broken 💔🥹."

@oswellcole said:

"They should have another on 12th January 2025 😌."

Lordina and Mahama sharing food boxes

A Plus advises the NPP

YEN.com.gh reported that Gomoa Central MP-elect Kwame A Plus has called for President Akufo-Addo's dismissal from the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

As a guest on UTV's United Showbiz, A Plus blamed President Akufo-Addo for the NPP's disgraceful loss in the 2024 elections.

He noted several instances in which Dr Bawumia's woeful performance at the polls was due to Nana Addo's poor governance.

Source: YEN.com.gh