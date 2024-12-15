Kumasi Asante Kotoko's late victory against Hearts of Oak has received a seal of approval from a sports historian

The Porcupine Warriors handed their bitterest rivals a 1-0 loss to leapfrog over them in the league table

The win repositions Prosper Narteh Ogum's charges as one of the favourites for this season's league title

Asante Kotoko continued their recent dominance over arch-rivals Hearts of Oak, clinching a dramatic victory in the first installment of the Super Clash in the Ghana Premier League.

Albert Amoah’s last-gasp strike handed the Porcupine Warriors all three maximum points and bragging rights in Ghana's version of El Clasico.

Albert Amoah celebrated his late winning strike against Hearts of Oak in style. Photo credit: @AsanteKotoko_SC/X.

Kotoko beats Hearts in Super Clash

The crucial win propelled Kotoko above their rivals in the standings, closing the gap to just three points behind league leaders Heart of Lions, per Ghanasoccernet.

While this result underscores a resurgence in form, it also highlights the shifting dynamics within a campaign that seemed bleak just weeks ago.

Kotoko's return to form

The Porcupine Warriors have experienced a dramatic turnaround after enduring a five-game winless run, including four successive defeats.

The dark days of that slump saw doubts creeping into their title aspirations.

However, Prosper Narteh Ogum’s side appears to have rediscovered its rhythm, stringing together three consecutive victories across all competitions.

Their resurgence began with a much-needed league win over Aduana Stars, followed by a confident 2-0 triumph against Future Stars in the FA Cup, Citi Sports reports.

The latest scalp over Hearts of Oak at the Baba Yara Stadium adds an exclamation point to their revival and injects fresh optimism into their title chase.

Expert insight on Kotoko’s resurgence

Sports historian Awal Mohammed Hudu weighed in on Kotoko's resurgence and what it could mean for their season.

Speaking with YEN.com.gh, Hudu reflected on the significance of their recent results:

"After Kotoko lost four consecutive games, it honestly broke their title aspirations.

"They badly needed the win against Aduana to be back on track. And after their 2:0 against Future Stars in the FA Cup, it marked the start of a good return at Baba Yara," he said.

He continued, "With the second game in the return against Hearts, they were more than motivated to make a mark.

"And their efforts paid off. With this win, Kotoko can dream of reviving their title aspirations."

Kotoko's winning goal analysed

In a related report, YEN.com.gh highlighted that Asante Kotoko's decisive goal against Hearts was preventable.

A Ghanaian sports journalist criticised the mix-up between Benjamin Asare and Kelvin Osei Assibey, which allowed Albert Amoah to capitalise and score.

Source: YEN.com.gh