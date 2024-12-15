Asante Kotoko secured a narrow win over Hearts of Oak in the Super Clash, thanks to a late strike from Albert Amoah

The narrow win lifts the Porcupine Warriors above the Phobians in the Ghana Premier League standings

Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum has revealed the key preparations he implemented ahead of the match that secured his team’s victory

Asante Kotoko head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum has shared insights into the tactical and physical preparations that led to his team’s hard-fought 1-0 win over arch-rivals Accra Hearts of Oak at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.

The Porcupine Warriors extended their dominance over the Phobians with this dramatic victory, secured deep into injury time by Albert Amoah.

The forward capitalised on a defensive mix-up between Hearts’ defender Kelvin Osei Asibey and goalkeeper Benjamin Asare to net his seventh goal of the season.

This win marked Kotoko’s third consecutive league triumph over Hearts of Oak and their fourth straight victory across all competitions, including the Democracy Cup earlier this season.

The result also solidified a remarkable turnaround for Kotoko, who have now recorded back-to-back league wins after enduring a four-match losing streak.

How Kotoko defeated Hearts of Oak

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, Ogum emphasised the importance of physical preparation as a key factor in the victory.

"We invested heavily in fitness and stamina during training to ensure the players could maintain intensity throughout the match," Ogum explained.

He credited the late winner to the team's resilience and adherence to the tactical plan, praising Amoah's composure in seizing the game-changing moment.

The win has revitalised Kotoko's campaign and bolstered their confidence as they look to sustain their momentum in the ongoing season. Fans will undoubtedly hope this form continues in the coming fixtures.

Kotoko re-signs Kwame Opoku

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kumasi Asante Kotoko had re-signed striker Kwame Opoku.

The former Nkoranza Warriors forward rejoins the Porcupine Warriors after stints in Algeria and Morocco.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh