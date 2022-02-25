A daring Ghanaian lady, Florence Adjei Pima, has recounted a chilling experience after she arrived in Kuwait for a better life

In an interview with SVTV Africa, she disclosed that she graduated from senior high school in Ghana and arrived in Kuwait in 2014 to work as a domestic servant

After she quit her first job, she landed another one in a new house, where she also worked as a house help

Florence recounted that her second employer sold her to another sponsor for money after her two-year contract

A Kuwait-based Ghanaian lady, Florence Adjei Pima, has recounted her chilling experience as a first-time traveller who arrived in the Arab country for greener pastures.

Born into humble parentage, Florence developed a quest to leave the borders of Ghana to secure a better life outside the country.

After she completed Methodist Senior High School in Ghana in 2013, she relocated from Ghana to Kuwait in 2014. Her original plan was to settle in a European country.

Leaving Ghana for a better life

Speaking with DJ Nayami of SVTV Africa, Florence disclosed that she was jobless after senior high school, and coming from an economically deprived background, she wanted to work to change her financial situation.

She disclosed that she travelled to Kuwait with the help of an agent who took GHc2,500 from her parents as an agent fee.

Florence recounted that she worked as a domestic servant for a month before quitting to work as a maid in another house.

She revealed that her second employer sold her to another sponsor for money after her two-year contract.

