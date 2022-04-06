A social media user, Kwabena Fosu Twumasi, has successfully enrolled in the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, KNUST

The driven young man took to LinkedIn to share that he'll be studying Electrical and Electronic Engineering in the Ghanaian school

Many people were quick to head to the comment section of his post to share compliments as they congratulated him

A driven Ghanaian graduate, Kwabena Fosu Twumasi, has shot himself into the social media spotlight after sharing his accomplishment worthy of commendation.

Twumasi shared that he successfully enrolled in the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, KNUST, to study Electrical and Electronic Engineering.

He took to LinkedIn to announce the achievement as he wished himself well.

Photos of Kwabena Fosu Twumasi. Source: Kwabena Fosu Twumasi

Source: UGC

An academic milestone worth sharing

''I have successfully been initiated into Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology to read Electrical and Electronic Engineering.

''Best wishes to me on this journey to become an Electrical/Electronic Engineer,'' he wrote.

Twumasi's amazing accomplishment has motivated netizens who went underneath his post to react with compliments.

YEN.com.gh shared some of the comments below.

Gracious Dzidzorli said:

''Congratulations, Kwabena Fosu Twumasi.''

Kwabena Fosu Twumasi replied:

''Thank you.''

John Lockwood commented:

''Very cool. This is a recent interest of mine, but I've squandered most of my life as a programmer.''

Felix Attah Bosso said:

''The grace of God is with you in this journey of becoming an Engineer.''

Charles Angsennia commented:

''Go higher, guy. You are a ⭐⭐ and a treasure. Make your parents proud by giving them the value for their investment.''

Seth Offei said:

''Blessed wishes for you as you climb onto this noble professional ladder.

Stay focused and be responsive to your training and then pray. God will do the rest. Congratulations.''

Mumuni Mohammed said:

''Congrats, champ!!! All the best! Keep the "IT Enthusiast" spirit going.''

Izunna Ebuka commented:

''Hahaha. Nice one, bro. I bet Prof PY will be one of your fav lecturers.''

Jamal Iddrisu commented:

''Congratulations. Electrical Engineering is not easy at all but with focus and determination, you can make good grades. Best of luck.''

Sharhan Alhassan said:

''Congratulations. Take the programming aspect seriously.''

