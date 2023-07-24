Ebenezer Appiah is a Ghanaian businessman and founder of Appeb Cylinder Manufacturing Company

The indigene of Kwahu in Ghana's Eastern Region once sold polythene bags before emerging from poverty through his business

Appiah sat for an interview with Kwahu Ambassador about how he started his venture after giving a tour of the company

The founder of Appeb Cylinder Manufacturing Company, Ebenezer Appiah, sat down with Odame Agyare, otherwise known as Kwahu Ambassador, in an interview, where he talked about his modest beginning and how he became a renowned business owner.

Ghanaian business owner Ebenezer Appiah recounts his humble past Photo credit: Kwahu Ambassador.

Businessman details past struggles

Appiah recounted that he sold polythene bags at Okaishie in Ghana's Greater Accra Region to survive.

The native of Kwahu, in the Eastern Region of Ghana, recalls relocating to Accra with the help of his older sister. He said life was difficult when he arrived in the capital for a better life.

''I'm an Okaishie boy. I completed school in Afram Plains somewhere in 1985. My elder sister then brought me to Accra, where I enrolled at Snaps College of Accountancy.

''My sister could not afford to fund my education, so I had to sell polythene bags from Form 1 to 3 to finance it myself,'' he .

The entrepreneur said he started travelling to engage in money-making ventures after he completed school.

Appiah took Kwahu Ambassador on a tour of his company, where he detailed how the cylinders are produced.

Watch the video below:

