Moses Kwesi Ackon, a fast-rising Ghanaian designer, has won the fifth edition of the Accra Mall Fashion Fund contest

He received $3,000 (GH¢34,000+) as his winning prize for defeating other designers in the fashion competition

The fashion contest provides a bigger platform and audience for budding designers to flourish in the fashion sector

Burgeoning Ghanaian designer Moses Kwesi Ackon has been adjudged winner of the Accra Mall Fashion Fund fifth edition hosted by Accra Mall Limited.

The founder of the Madcazin fashion label beat off stiff contests from other talented designers during the competition to emerge as the winner.

Ghanaian designer Moses Ackon wins Accra Mall Fashion Fund 5th edition. Photo credit: madcazin.

A grateful heart

His distinct style, original concepts, and passion for his craft set him apart. Speaking about the inspiration behind his unique brand designs, Ackon said:

"I started to redesign all the clothes in my wardrobe to fit my style and brand, and as time went on, I ventured into fashion. I joined the competition when my friend sent me a link," he said.

Ackon received $3,000 (GH¢34,000+) for winning the contest. ''I am super thankful to God and the panel for giving me & @madcazin the opportunity. To all well-wishers who supported and nurtured me - God bless you all, and thank you,'' he said on Instagram.

About the fashion contest

The Accra Mall Fashion Fund provides a larger platform and audience for nurturing emerging designers into successful entrepreneurs.

The event has become a cornerstone of fashion excellence in Ghana, continually boosting its growth by finding and helping potential designers on their way to developing their clothing lines.

