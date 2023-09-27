Ms Swain, an African-American lady, has acquired a new home in the United States of America (USA)

The photo of the young lady posing for the camera has been shared on social media by the Minton Home Center

While many people were motivated by her accomplishment, others congratulated her in the Facebook comments area

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

A hardworking African-American lady identified as Ms Swain has purchased a new home in the United States of America (USA).

The Minton Home Center posted a photo of the young lady posing for the camera in front of the establishment. She beamed for the camera.

Black lady buys a new home. Photo credit: Minton Home Center.

Source: Facebook

Ms Swain appeared in the picture donning a T-shirt over trousers and a pair of crocs. She had rocked long black braids when she was photographed.

''Congratulations to Ms. Swain on purchasing her new home,'' the caption accompanying the picture read.

The image had garnered more than 11,000 reactions and over 1,000 comments at the time of this publication.

See the image below:

Black lady buys new home in US, photo goes viral. Photo credit: Minton Home Center.

Source: Facebook

Reactions to the Black woman's achievement

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the remarks.

Sanders MsSassy Hazel commented:

Congratulations.

Kita Kita said:

Congrats.

Angela Henry posted:

Congratulations.

Manuel Lensman Mercedes Sackeyfio reacted:

Congratulations, Ms Swain.

LeeMaxi commented:

You deserve it, dear. I am happy for you.

Oby Grace mentioned:

Congratulations.

Crissy Green said:

Congratulations.

Samuel Ingram Jr posted:

Congrats.

Whitney Nikita said:

Congratulations.

Shawnetta Jackson posted:

Congratulations.

Edidiong Chike Sydney said:

Congratulations, I'm next in line!

Disabled woman gets a new house thanks to Etwereso Hemaa

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a physically challenged Ghanaian widow, Beatrice, received keys to her house thanks to the philanthropist Etwereso Mabaawa Hemaa.

The 38-year-old widow, who recently lost his son, garnered attention after the philanthropist posted about her plight on social media.

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, Etwereso Mabaawa Hemaa detailed the heart-wrenching situation of the physically challenged woman. She reiterated that Beatrice and her teenage daughter lived on the benevolence of a man who took advantage of the 13-year-old girl.

Etwereso helps visually impaired mum of triplets

Still on the philanthropist, YEN.com.gh reported that a visually impaired Ghanaian mum of triplets received donor support with the help of Ghanaian philanthropist Etwereso Mabaawa Hemaa.

The mother, who was in need, and the children's father received electronics, food, over GH¢10,000 in cash, and other significant items to help them care for the infants.

The couple, who rely primarily on the kindness of strangers to get by in Ayaa Mataka in Ghana's Ashanti Region, expressed their immense gratitude.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh