Media personality Anita Akua Akuffo has won Female TV Show Host of the Year at this year's National Communications Awards

She posed with the award in multiple photographs splashed on her vibrant socials, where she delivered bright smiles

Fans have since inundated the Media General star with uplifting messages, as many congratulated her

Media General presenter Anita Akua Akuffo has been named the Female TV Show Host of the Year at this fifth National Communications Awards.

The 2023 event, which came off at the UnderBridge Event Center, East Legon, saw the media personality beat other fellow television female hosts to win the coveted award.

Anita Akuffo wins Female TV Show Host of the Year at National Communications Awards 2023. Photo credit: ann_ita1.

Source: Facebook

Akuffo took to her socials to celebrate the achievement along with stunning pictures.

"I won the TV Show Host of the Year award last night at the National Communications Awards. I was a nominee in different categories in my third year, and we finally picked up an award. Thank you, National Communications Awards," she posted on Instagram.

See her post below:

Fans commend Anita Akua Akuffo

YEN.com.gh captured some of the comments below:

Gift Dery indicated:

Well deserved, beautiful Anita.

Nacy Nas reacted:

Congratulations, well deserved.

Michael Blessing said:

Congratulations.

Owusu Anastasia posted:

You deserve it.

Michael Blessing indicated:

U deserve it, dear.

Rose Nyame said:

Congratulations, sis.

Minat Zakaria commented:

Congratulations, more of God's blessings ahead.

Sualisu Abdul Hafiz said:

Congratulations. More to come.

Comfort Okine indicated:

Congratulations; you deserve it.

Joyce Abena Esso posted:

That's awesome! Congratulations!

Alhassan Abdul-Fatawu Nassam indicated:

Congratulations to you, Anita Akua Akuffo, my brother Hamza Kadiri secret admirer.

Kyeraah Priscilla said"

That's awesome! Congratulations!

