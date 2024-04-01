COCOBOD has denied reports that it has purchased 15 iPad keyboards for its board at GHC4,500 each

The reports went viral on social media after a memo requesting the purchase leaked online

But a statement from COCOBOD indicated that the memo was only a proposal and no purchases had been made yet

Ghana's cocoa regulatory body, COCOBOD, has reacted to reports that it has sanctioned the purchase of some keyboards at a cost of GHC4,500.

In a statement released on Monday, April 1, 2024, COCOBOD vehemently denied procuring the keyboards.

COCOBOD's CEO Joseph Boahen Aidoo Photo source: COCOBOD GHANA

Source: Facebook

According to the statement issued by the Public Affairs Department no transactions had taken place regarding the controversial keyboard purchases totalling over GHC67,000.

"We wish to emphasize that Management has not sanctioned the procurement of the keyboards, and consequently, no procurement transactions have taken place," the statement read.

Controversy over COCOBOD's iPad keyboards

Social media erupted with furore after a February 26, 2024, memo addressed to the Director of Finance surfaced online.

The memo requested the purchase of 15 iPad keyboards for COCOBOD's Board of Directors members at a proposed price of GHC4,500.

The price was too exorbitant for many people, while others thought the purchase was needless.

However, while COCOBOD acknowledged the memo's existence as a "proposal," it clarified that the request stemmed from the Board's adoption of a new app called "CONVENE" to enhance efficiency and reduce paper usage during meetings.

"The request to purchase iPad keyboards was based on the Board's adoption of the 'CONVENE' App which is part of efforts to reduce the use of paper and stationery during board meetings, while at the same time, enhancing productivity and collaboration among members," the statement explained.

COCOBOD task force clashes with farmers

In other news, three persons have been shot in the Oti Region following a clash between a COCOBOD task force and some farmers.

There was a misunderstanding between the task force and the farmers regarding the sale of cocoa beans.

The three wounded persons were farmers, according to reports from the St Mary Theresa Hospital in Papase

