Several mini electric cars fall within the GH¢50,000 to GH¢80,000 price bracket before import expenses

Models from Zhidou, Chery, Bestune, Geely, Changan and Wuling offer ranges of about 170km to 222km

Shipping, import duties, clearing and registration would increase the final amount paid in Ghana

Electric vehicles are generally considered expensive in Ghana, but buyers with between GH¢50,000 and GH¢80,000 can find some affordable options on the Chinese export market.

Electric vehicles within a GH¢50,000 to GH¢80,000 budget in 2026. Image credit: Freepik

Source: UGC

Most vehicles within this price bracket are mini electric cars designed for daily movement in cities rather than long-distance journeys.

They normally accommodate four people and offer enough range for commuting between home, work and school.

EV models within the budget

The Zhidou Rainbow is among the cheapest models available. Export prices for a single unit start at approximately GH¢50,000, depending on the seller and specification.

Certain versions offer a claimed driving range of about 205 kilometres.

Another option is the Chery QQ Ice Cream, whose small body makes it suitable for navigating traffic and tight parking spaces. Its estimated purchase price ranges from GH¢51,000 to GH¢59,000, with selected versions offering up to 205 kilometres per charge.

The Bestune Pony also falls within the budget, with prices ranging from approximately GH¢56,000 to GH¢74,000. The colourful four-seater is available in different battery sizes, with higher versions providing up to 222 kilometres of claimed range.

Electric car Estimated purchase price Claimed range Zhidou Rainbow GH¢50,000–GH¢52,000 Up to 205km Chery QQ Ice Cream GH¢51,000–GH¢59,000 Up to 205km Bestune Pony GH¢56,000–GH¢74,000 Up to 222km Geely Panda Mini Around GH¢66,000 Up to 200km Wuling Hongguang Mini EV From GH¢73,000 Up to 215km Changan Lumin From GH¢73,000 Around 205km

What Ghanaian buyers must consider

The Geely Panda Mini, Changan Lumin and Wuling Hongguang Mini EV are other options for buyers who can move closer to GH¢80,000. These models offer more recognised brand names and modern interiors but remain primarily city cars.

The quoted amounts are mainly Chinese retail or export prices and not necessarily showroom prices in Ghana. Shipping, marine insurance, import duties, clearing charges and DVLA registration would push the final cost above the original GH¢50,000 to GH¢80,000 budget.

Ghana Revenue Authority guidance also requires vehicle importers to settle the applicable duties and clearing costs.

Before ordering, buyers should confirm that the vehicle is right-hand drive, since many Chinese-market mini EVs are produced in left-hand-drive form.

Battery warranty, charging compatibility, spare parts and access to trained technicians should also be checked.

For a locally available option, a used 2025 Mini Mini EV was recently advertised at GH¢45,000 with a seller-claimed 100-kilometre range.

This shows that cheaper used EVs are beginning to appear in Ghana, although the battery and registration documents must be carefully inspected. The broader price comparison is supported by current export-market estimates and GRA’s vehicle-importation guidance.

Smiles Garrix compared SU7 Ultra to Bugatti

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian auto expert, Smiles Garrix, said Chinese cars are dominating local roads because they offer high performance and advanced technology at far lower prices than European luxury brands.

He used the Xiaomi SU7 Ultra as an example, claiming it can compete with hypercars like the Bugatti Chiron while costing under $80,000, and includes premium tech features as standard, unlike many European brands that charge extra.

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Source: YEN.com.gh