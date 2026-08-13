Benjamin Asare shared a video on August 13, 2026, holding an envelope believed to contain money from media personality Kevin Taylor

Taylor had pledged a $5000 cash reward for every clean sheet the Ghanaian goalkeeper kept during the 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign

Asare confirmed the payment arrived on August 12, though he did not unveil the exact amount or open the envelope on camera

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Ghanaian goalkeeper Benjamin Asare has confirmed that media personality Kevin Taylor delivered on a financial pledge made to him during Ghana's 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign.

Goalkeeper Benjamin Asare confirms Kevin Taylor has fulfilled the $ 5,000 per clean sheet promise. Image credit: Loud SIlence, Benjamin Asare

Source: Facebook

In a video circulating on social media on 13 August 2026, Benjamin Asare appeared holding a white envelope which he indicated contained money received from Taylor.

The goalkeeper said someone reached out to him on Wednesday, 12 August, to inform him the payment had come through, and that the funds were subsequently handed over to him.

Kevin Taylor delivers on World Cup pledge

Kevin Taylor had publicly promised Benjamin Asare a $5,000 cash reward for each clean sheet the goalkeeper registered during Ghana's World Cup run, of which he kept two clean sheets, totalling $10,000.

The pledge drew widespread attention during the tournament as Benjamin Asare helped the Black Stars keep their opponents at bay across several fixtures, including his historic appearance as the first domestic-based goalkeeper to start a World Cup match for Ghana.

The video posted on 13 August appears to serve as confirmation that Taylor made good on the commitment, albeit after a notable delay following the conclusion of the tournament.

Benjamin Asare keeps exact figure private

Despite confirming the payment, Asare did not disclose the total sum he received.

He also chose not to open the envelope during the recording, leaving the precise figure a matter of public speculation. Given Taylor's original pledge, the amount inside has been a subject of considerable interest among Ghanaian football supporters.

Asare's World Cup performance elevated his profile significantly within Ghanaian football, with his performances between the posts earning him praise both domestically and internationally during the tournament.

The X video of Benjamin Asare is below.

Benjamin Asare dismisses Black Stars division claims

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Black Stars goalkeeper Benjamin Asare's denial of reports claiming a division among team members due to rival fan bases of musicians Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy.

Asare's assertion of unity within the camp reflects a larger narrative of collaboration amidst cultural differences, emphasising the importance of verification over speculation.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh