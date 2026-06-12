South Africa's Land Reform Ministry threatened legal action against activist Nkosikhona Ndabandaba over claims he made on a podcast

Phakel'umthakathi alleged Minister Mzwanele Nyhontso was linked to farm abuses and land transfers to white farmers

In a statement, the ministry dismissed the claims as false and instructed lawyers to defend the minister's reputation

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South African anti-immigration activist Nkosikhona Ndabandaba, popularly known as Phakel'umthakathi, has been hit with terribly bad news, sparking reactions on social media.

Popular South African anti-immigration activist Nkosikhona Ndabandaba faces a potential legal action from South Africa's Ministry of Lands. Image credit: EyewitnessNews/YouTube, NkosikhonaNdabandaba

Source: Facebook

South Africa has been hit with anti-illegal immigration protests, organised by March and March, which call for illegal immigrants, mostly from other African countries, to leave the country.

The group blamed immigration for South Africa’s mounting societal problems and set a deadline of June 30 for all immigrants to leave.

Phakel'umthakathi, a popular actor, MC, and activist known as a prominent leader in March and March alongside Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, has gained notoriety across the continent and faced criticism for leading alleged violent protests.

The incidents has led several African governments, including Ghana, to take steps to repatriate citizens seen to be in danger.

Below is a YouTube video with details of South Africa's anti-immigration movement.

Nkosikhona Ndabandaba faces legal action

On Tuesday, June 9, South Africa’s Ministry of Land Reform and Rural Development, headed by Minister Mzwanele Nyhontso, released a statement addressing alleged false claims made by Nkosikhona Ndabandaba.

According to reports, the anti-immigration activist had claimed on a podcast that the minister was involved in the alleged abuse of black people on farms, the eviction of black families, and the transfer of land to white farmers.

The statement unequivocally denied the claims and noted that legal representatives had been notified to take action.

"The Ministry of Land Reform and Rural Development has noted with serious concern recent public statements made by Mr Nkosikhona Ndabandaba, also known publicly as "Phakelumthakathi", concerning the Minister of Land Reform and Rural Development, Hon Mzwanele Nyhontso.

"The Ministry rejects these allegations as false, unfounded, and damaging. These claims are not supported by evidence and have the potential to mislead the public, harm the reputation of the Minister and the department, and undermine confidence."

The statement added that legal action was being taken against the well-known activist to defend the minister's reputation.

"The Ministry has therefore instructed its legal representatives to take appropriate legal steps against Mr Ndabandaba. These steps are intended to protect the integrity of the Minister, the department, and the broader public mandate entrusted to the Ministry."

The Facebook post of the statement released by the South African Ministry of Land Reform announcing legal action against anti-immigrant activist Nkosikhona Ndabandaba is below.

Reactions to Nkosikhona Ndabandaba facing defamation lawsuit

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments of netizens reacting to the impending lawsuit against the anti-immigration activist Nkosikhona Ndabandaba.

Cassy Begger Begger said:

"He should now produce evidence of what he was saying."

Brakeity Siwela Nkosi wrote:

"Why not ask him to bring evidence forward, not threatening him with courts?"

Stackz Nkwana commented:

"If the allegations are untrue, then prove that by taking him to court. FINISH."

Katlego Malatsi said:

"And one thing about Phakela, he doesn't speak without evidence 🤔."

South African anti-Immigrant activist Ngizwe Mchunu faces six months in jail after a legal filing by politician and parliamentarian Julius Malema. Image credit: NgizweMchunu

Source: Facebook

South African activist faces six months jail

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that South African anti-immigrant activist Ngizwe Mchunu faced a six-month jail term in relation to a legal case against him by politician Julius Malema.

The Amabhinca Nation leader was found guilty of violating a court order barring him from repeating defamatory claims that Nigerian crime lords had paid the popular politician.

Source: YEN.com.gh