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Dumsor: ECG Announces 8-Hour Maintenance Power Cuts in Parts of Ghana Today
Ghana

Dumsor: ECG Announces 8-Hour Maintenance Power Cuts in Parts of Ghana Today

by  Delali Adogla-Bessa reviewed by  Samuel Gitonga
2 min read
  • The Electricity Company of Ghana has scheduled maintenance work affecting the Volta Region on August 13
  • The power distributor published notices on August 12 confirming the planned outages across multiple communities in the region
  • Affected areas in the Volta Region will include Ziope, Akporkope, Sokode Gborgame, and surrounding areas

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The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced planned maintenance works in the Volta Region that will result in temporary power interruptions on August 13.

The power distributor issued notices on August 12 indicating its planned maintenance in the Ashanti Region.

Dumsor, ECG, Volta Region, Ing. Julius Kpekpena, Dr. John Abdulai Jinapor, President John Mahama
The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) announces scheduled power cuts in the Volta Region to facilitate maintenance works. Ghana Grid Company
Source: Facebook

The notice on Facebook also noted that areas like Payin, Dzodze, Ziope, Akporkope, Agortime, Kpetoe, and surrounding areas would face power cuts on August 13 for eight hours.

Sokode Ando, Sokode Gbagble, Part of Sokode Gborgame, and surrounding areas would also face power cuts, but for seven hours.

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The power distributor said the power cuts would enable engineers to work on a fault to improve service delivery.

Read also

ECG announces 6-hour emergency power outage in Tema today, August 12: Full list of affected areas

Government's earlier assurance on dumsor disruptions

Following a year of consistent maintenance power cuts, the Ministry of Energy had announced an 18-month intervention scheme to address the power cuts, costing at least GH¢4 billion.

As part of this effort, 11 power station transformers will be installed across the Greater Accra Region, while an additional 30 are expected to be deployed during the same period.

The second phase of the intervention programme, expected to run from three to six months, was said to involve the replacement of about 2,000 deteriorated poles across Ghana.

The final phase, which accounts for about GH¢2 billion of the total budget, will address major backbone infrastructure, including 33-kilovolt feeders and regional system upgrades, to be completed within 18 months.

Beatrice Siaw’s complaint about power outages resurfaces

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that an old video of late New Patriotic Party (NPP) Council of Patrons member Beatrice Nana Yaa Owarewa Siaw has begun circulating online after her death, in which she spoke candidly about the impact of Ghana's power outage crisis, known as dumsor, on her daily life.

Read also

"The pain is unbearable": Deputy NPA CEO Dramani Bukari reportedly passes on

In the footage, Beatrice described her experience at her Kumasi home, where electricity was switching on and off so frequently that she likened it to someone toying with a light switch.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Delali Adogla-Bessa avatar

Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.

Tags:
Electricity Company Of Ghana - ECG
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