The Electricity Company of Ghana has scheduled maintenance work affecting the Volta Region on August 13

The power distributor published notices on August 12 confirming the planned outages across multiple communities in the region

Affected areas in the Volta Region will include Ziope, Akporkope, Sokode Gborgame, and surrounding areas

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The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced planned maintenance works in the Volta Region that will result in temporary power interruptions on August 13.

The power distributor issued notices on August 12 indicating its planned maintenance in the Ashanti Region.

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) announces scheduled power cuts in the Volta Region to facilitate maintenance works. Ghana Grid Company

Source: Facebook

The notice on Facebook also noted that areas like Payin, Dzodze, Ziope, Akporkope, Agortime, Kpetoe, and surrounding areas would face power cuts on August 13 for eight hours.

Sokode Ando, Sokode Gbagble, Part of Sokode Gborgame, and surrounding areas would also face power cuts, but for seven hours.

The power distributor said the power cuts would enable engineers to work on a fault to improve service delivery.

Government's earlier assurance on dumsor disruptions

Following a year of consistent maintenance power cuts, the Ministry of Energy had announced an 18-month intervention scheme to address the power cuts, costing at least GH¢4 billion.

As part of this effort, 11 power station transformers will be installed across the Greater Accra Region, while an additional 30 are expected to be deployed during the same period.

The second phase of the intervention programme, expected to run from three to six months, was said to involve the replacement of about 2,000 deteriorated poles across Ghana.

The final phase, which accounts for about GH¢2 billion of the total budget, will address major backbone infrastructure, including 33-kilovolt feeders and regional system upgrades, to be completed within 18 months.

Beatrice Siaw’s complaint about power outages resurfaces

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that an old video of late New Patriotic Party (NPP) Council of Patrons member Beatrice Nana Yaa Owarewa Siaw has begun circulating online after her death, in which she spoke candidly about the impact of Ghana's power outage crisis, known as dumsor, on her daily life.

In the footage, Beatrice described her experience at her Kumasi home, where electricity was switching on and off so frequently that she likened it to someone toying with a light switch.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh