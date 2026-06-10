The US has expressed disquiet over the practice of foreign nationals abusing US visitor visas

This comes after the US State Department opened up on findings of birth tourism machinations masterminded by groups in West Africa and other places

Netizens who took to the comment section of the post have shared opinions on the admonition issued by the US against birth tourism

The US State Department has announced the revocation of hundreds of visas from West Africa and other regions in the wake of the latest discovery.

The agency, on its X page on Wednesday, June 10, announced this after cautioning against the abuse of visitor visas by persons who travel to the US for birth tourism purposes.

The US under President Donald Trump has cautioned Ghanaians who use visitor visas to give birth in the US. Photo credit: @Prostock-Studio, Alexander W Helin/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

This comes after a US embassy in West Africa discovered that a group was using fake documents and the help of middlemen to travel to the US to give birth.

As a result of these findings, the State Department says it has cancelled the visas of persons found to be involved in that act.

“A U.S. embassy in West Africa uncovered a sophisticated birth tourism network of more than 100 foreign nationals using fraudulent documents and visa ‘fixers’ to obtain visas in order to secure U.S. citizenship for their children. We shut it down, revoked these foreign nationals’ visas, and are coordinating with local authorities to systematically identify and cut off any similar operations.”

The US Department of State indicated that visitors are not allowed to travel to the country for the purpose of giving birth, adding that US citizenship is a privilege and not a right.

“Consular officers, working with law enforcement and using data analytics – identified several networks abusing the system and put a stop to it. A U.S. visa is a privilege, not a right. The State Department is taking action around the world to stop this abuse, dismantle birth tourism networks, and hold accountable those who try to scam our system.”

US President Donald Trump tightens immigration policies during his term. Photo credit: @Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Below is the X post from the Department of State on birth fraud:

Reactions to caution against birth tourism

Social media users who took to the comment section of the post shared varied opinions on the caution issued against birth tourism.

@Bobiesttee stated:

“Please ban all visas to the US so other countries can do the same. Let everyone stay in their country.”

@retardrepost stated:

“But why not just end birthright citizenship altogether? It’s completely absurd to believe a Chinese couple can come to America as tourists, have a baby, and that child becomes American, with all the legal benefits that come with it.”

@realObinnaJoel stated:

“The greatest victims of birth migration are ordinary citizens of third world countries, where corrupt leaders steal from citizens to send their wives abroad to give birth and secure foreign citizenship for their kids while their people back home suffer.”

US deports man after months in ICE centre

In other news, YEN.com.gh also reported that a man was deported to his home country after 10 months in ICE detention.

He described the conditions in the facility as harsh, saying they were designed to break people emotionally and mentally, pushing them to accept deportation.

Source: YEN.com.gh