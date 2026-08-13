Germany-based blogger thosecalledcelebs shared details of the exhausting daily routine Sexxy Vida was reportedly maintaining before her death

The Belgium-based Ghanaian TikToker was said to cycle to work for hours in winter despite owning a Range Rover, while also caring for her children

Vida collapsed at her workplace on August 11 and could not be revived despite medical intervention

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Details surrounding the punishing daily routine that Belgium-based Ghanaian TikToker Sexxy Vida was reportedly keeping before her sudden death have begun to emerge, sparking an outpouring of grief and reflection online.

Popular Ghanaian blogger shares new details about Sexxy Vida's gruelling daily routine before she collapsed and died. Image credit: sexxy.vida.officia

Source: TikTok

Vida passed away on Tuesday, August 11, after collapsing at her place of work. A family spokesperson confirmed that she was rushed to hospital, where medical personnel made repeated attempts to revive her. Those efforts were unsuccessful. Her cause of death has not been officially disclosed.

Sexxy Vida's exhausting daily schedule

On Thursday, August 13, Germany-based Ghanaian blogger thosecalledcelebs shared a post on Instagram painting a striking picture of how Vida had been living in Belgium.

According to the account, Sexxy Vida would wake before dawn each day to prepare her children for school, then cycle to work for hours, even through winter conditions, despite having a Range Rover sitting parked at home. After her shift, she would ride back home and prepare meals for her children.

The blogger went further, detailing Vida's income: a monthly salary of €3,500 from work, €2,500 in child support from the Belgian government, and an additional €1,000 per month from her foster mother. Groceries and tax returns added further financial support to that picture.

The post questioned the logic behind the punishing routine, with the blogger writing:

"The work pays you €3500 a month... You decided not to buy fuel to work or use public train just to reduce stress. Hmm ah."

In the caption, thosecalledcelebs framed the situation as a lesson in self-worth, writing:

"Lack of Selflove paaaa nie...Solomon asked for wisdom before success because it works together."

The Instagram post with details of Sexxy Vida's reportedly punishing schedule is below.

Fans react to Sexxy Vida's gruelling lifestyle

The post drew a wave of responses from followers processing both the grief of Vida's loss and the details of how she had been living.

@i_am_enaa wrote:

"Maybe the riding was her form of exercising"

@rolmag_pastries said:

"Hmmmm, this issue, Nebu, thank you for always advising us to choose ourselves, and it has really helped and shaped me a lot. I always see myself in most of your captions, and God bless you for that. Through your advice, I've resigned from my 9 years of working in a reputable company just to focus on myself and my business. God bless you, Nebu"

@jlesleyaidoo commented:

"Eeeiii, my God GH₵930.000 a month 😍😍😍. Vida was a billionaire in disguise. May her sweetest soul rest in peace ❤️"

Delay mourns Sexxy Vida

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that popular media personality Delay mourned Sexxy Vida following her tragic death.

Delay shared a throwback interview clip featuring Sexxy Vida and her husband, Gomez, alongside her heartfelt tribute

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Source: YEN.com.gh