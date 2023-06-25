Businessman Nana Sarfo flaunted his posh vintage car in a video posted by blogger Zionfelix on Saturday, June 24

The clip showed the East Legon Executive Club member in an all-white ensemble with gold-themed designs

The footage of Sarfo, who belongs to the same club as Ghanaian millionaire Osei Kwame Despite, has been viewed many times with comments

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian businessman Nana Sarfo showed off his opulent lifestyle as he flaunted his luxury vintage car in a video that has garnered reactions from online users.

The East Legon Executive Club member was spotted when he arrived at the grand opening of his new shop at East Legon in Accra.

Nana Sarfo shows off his luxury vintage car. Photo credit: zionfelixdotcom.

Source: Instagram

Nana Sarfo's look

The businessman sported an all-white outfit with a gold-themed design for the occasion in the footage posted to Instagram by blogger Zionfelixdotcom.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

''Rich Ghanaian businessman and East Legon executive club member Nana Sarfo arrives in one of his beautiful vintage cars for the grand opening of his new shop at East Legon, Saville Row,'' the captioned read.

Sarfo belongs to the same club as Ghanaian businessman and millionaire, Osei Kwame Despite.

More than 17,000 people had watched the video, which had gathered 188 comments at the time of this publication.

Reactions to the video of Nana Sarfo

People loved the vintage whip in the comments sections.

Dunyo_sheriff commented:

So all these cars are in Ghana?

Zeewale said:

Nice car. My God will bless me one day.

Yamsam said:

Money dey pocket. God, please bless me.

Ritaakwaah commented:

Sika ye wo hu biaa kamfo.

Comedianheavens posted:

My unknown uncle's mum says hi.

Xcoby_gh said:

Eeeei, so what are we not doing, rich ? You, people, should show us the way ooo.. cos eeeei

Itsme_akua_animah posted.

I will get there ONE DAY AMEN Sika y3 d3 paa.

Hardworking man buys new Nissan Altima 2022 SR

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that Zekkyezaah, a man on social media, published joyful photos after spoiling himself with a brand-new Nissan Altima 2022.

He had been working too hard, according to Zekkyezaah, and the new whip was one of the ways he celebrated his life milestones.

The young man rushed to social media to publish the photographs with the message:

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh