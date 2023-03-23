Ghanaian engineer, Inventor 1, has displayed his domestically made vehicles in a video on social media

The gifted inventor displays several automobiles, including a Jeep Wrangler, a Mini Cooper, and other classic cars in the footage

While many online users praised his extraordinary skills, one individual asked about the cost of the one for bush in the comments area

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian engineer Inventor 1, born Asidu Abudu, has shown off his domestically made vehicles, including a Jeep Wrangler, Mini Cooper, and other vintage cars.

The brilliant innovator emerged into the limelight when his ideas propelled him to social media prominence in 2019.

It happened when pictures of a distinctive car he had created went viral on social media. Inventor 1 was seen driving the gorgeous, retro-looking car throughout town.

Ghanaian engineer Inventor 1 shows off his home-made cars in video. Photo credit: Tourghana.com.

Source: Facebook

Inventor 1 displays his innovations in new video

The Tarkoradi-based innovator in Ghana's Western Region displayed a mower and classic vehicles in a new video on Tourghana.com.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He drove one of the antique automobiles, which, according to him, can run on one gallon of fuel for five hours, in one of the sequences from the footage.

Like most of his vehicles, the vintage car has a personalised license plate bearing his name, Inventor 1.

Aside from automobiles, the prolific inventor has also developed instruments for crushing cassava (fufu), food vending machines, and vehicle tracking systems.

The new video in which he shows off his inventions wowed many online users.

Watch the video below:

Netizens impressed with the vehicles of Inventor 1

Prince Owusu commented:

He’s excellent, talented, and gifted, but the country is not helping him.

Don Sootee posted:

He's a happy man, after all. You can see clearly that he is passionate about what he's doing.

Alhaji Wildanf asked:

How much is one for Bush?

Copper CUP entertainment posted:

Impressive.

Joe Ans commented:

President Mahamah must hear this ooo. One for the campaign. Nothing is loving what you do.

Boy builds car and 4 others who went viral over their innovations or charity

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Ghanaians stand out for their inventiveness and originality; some draw notable attention annually.

Some made good contributions to society, such as setting important milestones, creating automobiles, and turning waste plastic into fuel.

Ibrahim Mahama of Ghana, a successful businessman, decided to teach Solomon Atimbiri, a gifted young man from Ghana who created a moving excavator and other trucks.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh