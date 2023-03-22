A YouTube channel shared a video showing the stunning mansion of Canadian rapper Drake

Drake named the building "The Embassy", boasting several impressive features, such as a basketball court, recording studio and an awards room

The magnificent property was purportedly custom-built for the Canadian celebrity for about $100 million

Canadian rapper Aubrey Drake Graham, popularly known as Drake's $100 million-dollar mansion, turned heads on social media when the YouTube channel LUXURY FOUTAIN shared a video.

A look inside Drake's $100 million mansion. Photo credit: Billboard and LUXURY FOUTAIN

According to the YouTube channel, the property was custom-built for the rapper and showed fantastic features, such as the recording studio, basketball court, and awards room.

Drake reportedly spent $1 million on towering trees surrounding the house in Toronto, Canada. The rapper also sought city officials' permission to build fences twice the permissible height.

It is said that the 50,000-square-foot custom residence is intended to be aesthetically pleasing and offer maximum comfort for Drake.

Netizens react to Drake's plush mansion

Several netizens were impressed by the opulent property and shared their thoughts in the post's comments. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

Domingo Mendez said:

Drake's multi-million dollar mansion is an impressive piece of architecture and design. The mansion features a range of luxurious amenities, including a basketball court, a swimming pool, and a recording studio. Unsurprisingly, the rapper has invested so much in his home, given his success in the music industry. Overall, it's fascinating to look inside such an extravagant property and see how the other half lives.

Daniela Avendano commented:

It is incredible to see all the luxuries that Drake has, and thanks to you, I can learn more about his life and everything he has done.

The Stampers remarked:

Wow, thank you so much for making this video. I really appreciate the effort put into making this. Drake's mansion is actually insane, this is unreal.

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about the ridiculous things celebrities have in their homes. Celebrities occasionally have distinctive qualities and strive to transfer such characteristics into their homes. Because of the money they earn from their profession, they can afford to live in opulent mansions and maintain a high standard of living. Celebrities occasionally devise bizarre methods to decorate their houses to attract attention from the media, admirers, and the general public.

