Relentless Ghanaian innovator Ing. Emmanuel Wireko-Brobby has created prosthetic arms out of plastic waste

The innovation costs less than GH₵20 but provides great comfort and aid to people living with amputations

Aside from that, it also helps reduce plastic pollution which is a canker nations are struggling to deal with

Ing. Emmanuel Wireko-Brobby, a Senior Clinical Engineer and Technologist at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, has come up with another groundbreaking innovation.

The visionary Ghanaian professional has created prosthetic arms from plastic waste, which he indicates can be made with just less than GH₵20.

According to the engineer, he sees his interventions as his own way of contributing to the growth of the society as it curbs plastic pollution as well as solve a vital humanitarian issue at the same time.

"Plastic waste is everywhere. So this item does not cost much. All I'll need is to get the coating and the cloth I add to it. It is also light in weight and can cost less than GHc20", he told myjoyonline.com.

Emmanuel Wireko-Brobby invents leg crutch for persons with disabilities

As YEN.com.gh also reported, the engineer invented a sandal crutch to aid the mobility of persons with disabilities.

Wireko-Brobby's innovation will provide a great support system for persons with mobility impediments.

The Ghanaian engineer disclosed that he was inspired to invent the leg crutch after observing the distress persons with disabilities go through.

Speaking in an interview with JoyNews, Wireko-Brobby revealed he met with people with disabilities to find out how he could design something to aid them before inventing the sandal crutch.

