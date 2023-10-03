A mammoth demonstration calling for the resignation of BoG Governor Dr. Ernest Addison and his deputies is underway in Accra

At least 5,000 protesters, made up of the youth, are taking part in the demonstration partly triggered by huge losses made by the BoG in 2022

Protestors were captured in videos chanting war songs and calling for Dr Addison to leave office immediately

Thousands of Ghanaians clad in red and black and chanting war songs are marching towards the Bank of Ghana headquarters in Accra as part of a mammoth protest dubbed "OccupyBoG".

Chants of "revolution" and songs in local languages calling for the resignation of the central bank Governor, Dr. Ernest Addison, and all his deputies, fill the calm Tuesday, October 3, 2023, morning air as protesters take to the streets.

Some of the protesters taking part in the OccupyBoG demonstration (L) and Dr Ernest Addison. Source: Facebook/@adom106.3fm, Getty Images.

Source: Facebook

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Arise Ghana, COPEC-GH and many other civil society and pressure groups participating in the protests estimate that over 5,000 disgruntled Ghanaians would have joined by the time it ends in the evening.

Videos and photos of the ongoing demonstration, sighted by YEN.com.gh, show fully armed riot police personnel, some on horseback, providing protection and guarding against unruly behaviour by the charged crowd of protesters.

The demonstrators converged at Obra Spot at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle to march on designated routes that will end at the Black Star Square, formerly Independence Square.

BoG makes huge losses in 2022

The demonstration is partly triggered by BoG's huge loss of GH¢60.81 billion for the 2022 financial year, an outcome the NDC MPs in Parliament have described as unprecedented in Ghana's history.

Although the central bank has explained that the losses resulted from the government’s debilitating domestic debt restructuring activities, and the depreciation of the local currency, among others, the NDC and other groups say the Governor has not been prudent.

The October 3, 2023, demonstration follows a successful three-day protest by Democracy Hub, dubbed #OccupyJulorbiHouse, that targeted the Jubilee House and President Nana Akufo-Addo's poor decisions about the economy.

Ghana police outline route for protest against Bank of Ghana

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a previous story that the Ghana Police Service outlined the route for the Minority's demonstration against the Bank Of Ghana. The Minority will not be allowed to picket at the Bank of Ghana Headquarters.

The Ghana Police Service has also announced that some roads will be blocked to accommodate the protestors.

