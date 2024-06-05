Italy fines Meta over data breach, account management

The Italian watchdog said that since it had started investigating, Meta had changed its practices.. Photo: Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP/File

Italy's competition authority on Wednesday fined global tech giant Meta 3.5 million euros ($3.8 million) for data breaches and failures in managing Instagram and Facebook accounts.

The AGCM watchdog "found that Meta failed... to immediately inform users registered to Instagram via the web of the use of their personal data for commercial purposes", it said in a statement.

It also condemned Meta's management of suspended Facebook and Instagram accounts.

"In particular, Meta did not indicate how it decided to suspend Facebook accounts, whether as a result of an automated or 'human' review," the watchdog said.

And Meta "did not provide Facebook and Instagram users with information on the possibility of contesting the suspension", including using an out-of-court dispute resolution body or a judge, it said.

In addition, Meta set a short deadline of just 30 days for consumers to challenge the suspension.

The Italian watchdog said that since it had started investigating, Meta had changed its practices.

Meta did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

