A Ghanaian man went to his wife's workplace at the Ga Municipal Hospital to celebrate her in a special way on her birthday

The woman who saw her husband after she walked out to the compound of the health facility was excited by her man's gesture

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the matter

A Ghanaian man made his wife happy when he gave her an expensive gift on her birthday at her workplace so her colleagues could witness the love between the two of them.

In a Facebook video, the husband drove a Mercedes-Benz to the compound of the Ga Municipal Hospital in the Greater Accra Region.

A Ghanaian man gifts his wife a Mercedes-Benz on her birthday. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Another colleague of the birthday celebrant brought her out so she would see her husband and the gift.

When she got there, the lady hugged her husband and took a red rose from him. She was all smiles as her husband handed her the rose.

Afterwards, the man pointed to his back to show the woman the car gift. She jumped happily like a little girl towards the car.

The Mercedes-Benz was a white one with a big red bow on the bonnet. After checking the car out, she went to show her appreciation by hugging her husband.

At that point, the man gave her the car key, which she took with so much delight.

Her colleagues who came out to watch the lovely surprise cheered their co-worker.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Netizens react to hubby's birthday gift to wife

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by Abena Manokekame on Facebook. Read them below:

Emmanuel Coffie said:

"Also want a rich woman to marry, so she can surprise me with a Toyota Land Cruiser on my Birthday. Berma so k) aware pa 3y3!!!"

MissLaura's Ventures wrote:

"Money makes love beautiful. You can imagine their home."

Her Excellency Richlove said:

"Love is a beautiful thing with a good partner 🥰🥰❤️. May I experience this too 🙏🥰."

Marfo John wrote:

"Hmm, it might have turned out to be the woman who bought it herself, and the man presented it."

Don Wages Mandor said:

"That's what you get when you respect your man, support his dreams and give him peace ✌️ 🙏 👏."

Bilal De Real Maroons wrote:

"This means the woman was there from the very beginning, when the man had nothing. She stood by him through every challenge, supporting him emotionally, spiritually, and whenever she could, financially. She never broke his spirit; instead, she encouraged him, believed in him, and gave him the strength to keep moving forward. Today, she is enjoying the fruits of the sacrifices, love, and patience she invested in him. Their journey is a beautiful reminder that true love stands firm through difficult times. Indeed, the saying is true: Patience is a virtue."

A Ghanaian lady gifts her boyfriend an iPhone 17, cash and other items on his birthday. Photo credit: @naa_yorks

Source: Twitter

Ghanaian lady spoils her man with gifts

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian lady gave her boyfriend an unforgettable and well-thought-through experience on his birthday.

In a video on social media, the two love birds started the day with breakfast at one of Ghana's top hotels.

Social media users who watched snippets of the three-day packed celebration shared their thoughts in the comment section.

Source: YEN.com.gh