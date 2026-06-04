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Real Madrid Presidential Candidate Claims Erling Haaland Has Agreed Bernabeu Transfer
Football

Real Madrid Presidential Candidate Claims Erling Haaland Has Agreed Bernabeu Transfer

by  Gariba Raubil
2 min read
  • A Real Madrid presidential candidate has made a strong claim involving Erling Haaland
  • Manchester City have reportedly reacted strongly after the bold transfer promises emerged
  • The Man City Norwegian hitman is one of the most prolific attackers in world football

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The race for the Real Madrid presidency has taken an intriguing twist after candidate Enrique Riquelme boldly claimed that Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has already agreed to join the Spanish giants.

Speaking on Spanish television programme El Hormiguero, the 37-year-old businessman made Haaland and fellow City star Rodri the centrepieces of his election campaign as he seeks to unseat long-serving president Florentino Perez.

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Erling Haaland finds himself at the centre of Real Madrid's election battle as a presidential candidate makes a bold transfer claim. Image credit: Quality Images
Source: Getty Images

Erling Haaland to Real Madrid speculations

As GOAL featured, Riquelme even promised to cover members' subscription fees for next season if he fails to deliver either player, insisting that Haaland is eager to move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

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He also revealed his desire to sign Rodri, describing the midfielder as a crucial addition to an area where Madrid need reinforcement. According to Riquelme, discussions have already taken place with the player's representatives.

Read also

Why Real Madrid have reportedly shut the door on a move for Rodri

However, Erling Haaland's camp swiftly dismissed the claims. His father, Alfie Haaland, and agent Rafaela Pimenta released a statement denying any agreement with the presidential hopeful.

Manchester City have also strongly rejected the reports, stressing that the Norwegian forward has no release clause that would facilitate such a transfer and warning that legal action could follow.

Meanwhile, Perez has responded by claiming Jose Mourinho has agreed to return as manager. With Real Madrid members set to vote, the election has become one of the club's most closely watched contests in years.

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Gariba Raubil avatar

Gariba Raubil (Sports Editor) Gariba Raubil is a skilled sports writer and broadcaster with over 14 years of experience in sports journalism. He is a CAF and FIFA-accredited reporter and has been a member of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) and the Sports Writers Association of Ghana since 2020. He has covered several international tournaments, including two All-Africa Games in 2015 and 2023. He also reported on the 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, the 2018 Women’s AFCON, and the 2025 AFCON in Morocco. Email: gariba.raubil@yen.com.gh

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