A Real Madrid presidential candidate has made a strong claim involving Erling Haaland

Manchester City have reportedly reacted strongly after the bold transfer promises emerged

The Man City Norwegian hitman is one of the most prolific attackers in world football

The race for the Real Madrid presidency has taken an intriguing twist after candidate Enrique Riquelme boldly claimed that Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has already agreed to join the Spanish giants.

Speaking on Spanish television programme El Hormiguero, the 37-year-old businessman made Haaland and fellow City star Rodri the centrepieces of his election campaign as he seeks to unseat long-serving president Florentino Perez.

Erling Haaland finds himself at the centre of Real Madrid's election battle as a presidential candidate makes a bold transfer claim. Image credit: Quality Images

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Erling Haaland to Real Madrid speculations

As GOAL featured, Riquelme even promised to cover members' subscription fees for next season if he fails to deliver either player, insisting that Haaland is eager to move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

He also revealed his desire to sign Rodri, describing the midfielder as a crucial addition to an area where Madrid need reinforcement. According to Riquelme, discussions have already taken place with the player's representatives.

However, Erling Haaland's camp swiftly dismissed the claims. His father, Alfie Haaland, and agent Rafaela Pimenta released a statement denying any agreement with the presidential hopeful.

Manchester City have also strongly rejected the reports, stressing that the Norwegian forward has no release clause that would facilitate such a transfer and warning that legal action could follow.

Meanwhile, Perez has responded by claiming Jose Mourinho has agreed to return as manager. With Real Madrid members set to vote, the election has become one of the club's most closely watched contests in years.

Source: YEN.com.gh