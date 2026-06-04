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Man Convicted For Running Fraudulent Hospital Staffing Scheme
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Man Convicted For Running Fraudulent Hospital Staffing Scheme

by  Edwin Abanga
2 min read
  • A man, David Mungai Njenga, has been convicted in a major healthcare fraud case involving the supply of unqualified workers to medical facilities
  • A King County jury found Njenga guilty on all 11 criminal counts, including leading organised crime, identity theft and multiple theft-related offences
  • Financial penalties have also been imposed, with over $40,000 in default judgments secured against companies linked to the scheme

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A Kenyan man living in the United States has been convicted of masterminding a large-scale staffing fraud that placed unqualified workers in nursing roles across healthcare facilities in Washington State.

David Mungai Njenga, a resident of Kent, was found guilty by a King County jury on all 11 criminal counts in a case that prosecutors say exposed vulnerable patients to serious health risks.

David Mungai Njenga, Kenya, United States, Washington State, King County Jury, Healthcare Fraud, Nursing Scam, Identity Theft, Organised Crime, Staffing Scam
David Mungai Njenga appears in court after being convicted in a major healthcare staffing fraud case in Washington State. Photo credit: Robert Nickelsberg, Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

Authorities told the court that Njenga created and operated staffing companies, including Heritage Medical Staffing Inc., later renamed Pro Med Alliance Medical Staffing Inc., which allegedly supplied impostor nurses to hospitals, nursing homes and long-term care facilities between 2017 and 2019.

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Investigators say the companies used stolen identities and professional credentials belonging to licensed nurses in Washington State to present unqualified workers as certified healthcare professionals.

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Facilities unknowingly hired staff who lacked basic medical skills, with some reportedly unable to accurately take vital signs or administer prescriptions properly.

The fraudulent scheme allegedly generated revenue by billing healthcare facilities for licensed nursing services while paying impostor workers only a fraction of standard wages. The operation reportedly affected multiple communities, including Redmond, Shoreline, Bothell, North Bend, Vashon Island and Yakima.

Prosecutors further stated that five registered nurses had their identities stolen during the scheme, raising concerns about both patient safety and professional reputations.

Njenga was convicted on charges including leading organised crime, identity theft and multiple counts of theft. Washington State Attorney General Nick Brown described the verdict as a significant victory for patient safety and efforts to combat healthcare fraud.

Authorities have also secured default judgements of more than $40,000 against the companies linked to the scheme.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Edwin Abanga avatar

Edwin Abanga (Entertainment Editor) Edwin is a trained Communicator with over five years of writing experience for various online portals, including Scooper News. He is a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), now UNIMAC-IJ. You can contact him via email: eabanga21@gmail.com.

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